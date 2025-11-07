Where Does Washington State Rank in Major Stat Categories For 2025?
With just three games to go in the regular season, Washington State finds itself sitting at 4-5 and needing to win two of its final three contests to secure bowl eligibility. The numbers... as they always seem to... tell the story of the Cougars' up and down 2025 campaign. As the team takes its second bye week and prepares for a big game against Louisiana Tech, we take a look at where WSU stacks up alongside its FBS counterparts across the country in several major statistical categories.
Offensive Yards per Game - 122 of 134
It's been no secret that Washington State's offense has struggled for a good portion of the year. Between making a change at quarterback and rotating through a committee of running backs, the Cougs have had trouble finding any sort of real offensive footing. They average 309.8 yards per game which currently has them well in the bottom quarter of all FBS teams. WSU is one of just 19 teams that is putting up under five yards per play and they've been held to under 15 points three times this year. Last week was perhaps the worst showing of any this season as they managed just seven points and 271 yards in the loss to Oregon State.
Red Zone Efficiency - 19 of 134
For all its struggles on offense, the one area the Cougars have been surprisingly good at is when they get in the red zone. Of their 25 trips inside the opposing 20 this year, WSU has scored on 23 of them, making for an efficiency percentage of 92%. That number is 19th best in the nation right now with 16 touchdowns and seven made field goals. It is not often that they'll come away empty handed when they make to the red zone. Getting there more often, though, has to be the goal down the stretch.
Third Down Efficiency - 111 of 134
Third downs have also been a big issue for the Cougars this fall. They've found it difficult to keep the chains moving on the critical down this year, converting just 34.8% of the time. One big reason why they've struggled in this area is that their third down distances have been medium to long the majority of the team. Getting behind schedule on first and second down has resulted in them converting on a mere 40 total times through nine games. That is nowhere near close enough to find any sort of sustained success on offense.
Turnover Margin - 132 of 134
If there is one area where Washington State has been particularly poor in, it's taking the ball away from its opposition. In fact, they've managed just one interception this year and have only recovered four fumbles. Five total takeaways is a brutally low number, especially when opponents have forced 15 on the other side. That's a turnover margin of -10 which is among the lowest in the whole country. Only Nevada (-13) and FAU (-14) are worse in that department.
Scoring Defense - 55 of 134
While the WSU offense has had its woes, the defense has largely held its own from week to week. The Cougars have been relatively stout on that side of the ball, surrendering 23 points per contest. That has them in the upper half of all FBS teams this year. They've held opposing offenses to 13 points or less five times this season and have only allowed two total touchdowns over the past two games. They are particularly good through the air, keeping opposing quarterbacks to well under 200 yards per game and allowing just 12 TDs by way of the pass.
Penalties - 87 of 134
Penalties have been an ongoing problem for the team as a whole this year. Washington State has been flagged 57 times this year (an average of 6.3 per game) for a total of 445 yards lost (49.4 per game). That has them near the middle of the pack as far as national rankings are concerned but it is still something that will need to be improved on over these final three weeks. Jimmy Rogers and his coaching staff are new to the scene in Pullman this year, though, and often times penalties are a part of the growing pains a new staff... and largely new-look team... has to endure.
Time of Possession - 25 of 134
On the average, Washington State is winning the time of possession battle over its opponents this year. The Cougs hold the ball for roughly 31:52 per game this year and are one of only 38 teams that are on the plus side of 31 minutes in that category currently. That is certainly an encouraging number that the team can build on throughout the rest of the season.