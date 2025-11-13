Louisiana Tech Head Coach Sonny Cumbie Previews Road Contest Against Washington State
Louisiana Tech has had a decent season overall, coming off a bitter loss that pushed the team to just one game over .500.
Bulldogs' Head Coach Sonny Cumbie has continued to lead his team with the hopes of a bowl game in their future, and their next test will be Washington State.
Before the team's nighttime contest against the Cougars, he spoke to the media about the upcoming game.
Louisiana Tech HC Sonny Cumbie on Facing Washington State After a Loss
"I think our guys coming off of the Delaware game, it was an emotional roller coaster of a lot of highs, and the lowest of lows from the standpoint of the outcome. I think it was a tough outcome to a great played game from the standpoint of our guys staying in there, sticking together, continuing to fight and make plays and find a way to get ourselves back in the lead. And then it didn't turn out the way we wanted to. You know, they made one more field goal, they made one more onside kick and the thing is from that moving into this matchup, the thing for us is to really channel all that energy and that emotion, you know, into moving forward and into sticking together."
"And, you know, I think that the challenge for us, and I talked to our players, you know, last night, continue to understand you have three opportunities left that's still ahead of us. For us, it's just to continue to live into the cornerstones of our program in terms
of letting our actions continue to allow us to have an opportunity to win football games in terms of our preparation, to stay connected to each other. The chemistry and the camaraderie of this team are as strong as they've ever been that I've been a part of. And this is where you need it."
Louisiana Tech HC Sonny Cumbie on Washington State's Identity
"In terms of the football team that Washington State is, I think they're 27th in the country in total defense. I think to put that in perspective, LSU is 39th. So it's a really good team defensively. They play extremely hard. [Washington State Head Coach] Jimmy Rogers has done a great job as far as getting a lot of South Dakota State transfers in there and these guys are really good players on defense and they're very well coached and from a schematic standpoint. They have a clear understanding of what they're trying to do and I think on offense their quarterback is getting settled in."
"I think they have with Kirby Vorhees an explosive dynamite running back, number nine for him. Tony Freeman at receiver number zero is a kid that we tried to recruit a few years ago, and is extremely dangerous as a punt returner and especially on offense as well. And so, it's going to be a huge challenge for us. They play really well on special teams in terms of scheme, in terms of effort, and so you know for us, the most important thing is our is our prep and our work to erase the taste from our mouth, and you've got to work really hard."
Louisiana Tech HC Sonny Cumbie on Taking on Washington State Without Their Starting QB
"Yeah, it's a challenge. I mean, it's a challenge. That's a central piece to your offense. But you know, it's something that again, when you try to piece together your roster of having guys that can play winning football at the position and I think the chemistry and camaraderie that you have from quarterbacks to receivers is now, you know, you have to kind of work to make sure that it's where it needs to be. Although Evan [Bullock] and Trey [Kukuk] both have put in a lot of work with all of these receivers, you know, the offensive line, you know, the chemistry and camaraderie there in terms of, you know, hearing a different voice in the huddle, and all of those things from a
rhythm standpoint, you know, it does take some time and it does, present challenges. But again, that's kind of how football is. You're going to have a lot of challenges and the challenge for us is to have the solution moving forward and trying to keep those guys healthy as best as we can. "