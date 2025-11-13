Week 12 - Washington State Cougars vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Washington State fell in its first PAC-12 matchup two weeks ago to Oregon State, and now hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Delaware, and will look to avoid falling to .500 as the Cougars look to even up their record.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's contest:
Washington State Cougars (4-5, 0-1 Pac-12) vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3 C-USA)
Date: Saturday, November 15th
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET // 7:00 p.m. PT
Location: Martin Stadium - Pullman, WA
TV: The CW Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Washington State -7.5 on FanDuel
Did Bye Week Help Cougs Fix Mental Lapses?
Washington State's loss to Oregon State prior to their bye week was as sloppy as a game can get. Their pass protection looked lost, quarterback Zevi Eckhaus took a major step backward, and their missed field goal at the end of the game capped off a messy game that, by all accounts, should have been a victory. A bye week isn't a magical "cure-all fix", but it's shown time and time again to help teams limit their detail-oriented issues.
Bowl contention is still in play for the Cougs, although it's far from a guarantee. They need to finish the season strong, and that all starts with putting down a Louisiana Tech team that is inferior on paper. Washington State must come out early and get ahead of the Bulldogs quickly, and managing the small aspects of the game will be essential.
How Does Washington State's Passing Scheme Develop?
A conservative passing game that came with the introduction of Eckhaus into the QB1 spot gave the Cougars a much-needed offensive boost. However, the playbook was seemingly opened up in recent weeks, but it has seen the opposite effect. It came to a tipping point against the Beavers, as Eckhaus threw two interceptions and the offense as a whole looked quite out of sync.
With Eckhaus banged up but expected to get the start once again, it will be an interesting storyline as to how Head Coach Jimmy Rogers tailors the offense around his experienced starter. A return to their initial ways could be successful, but continuing to develop around their new scheme might end up being a better option. Only time will tell, but they will have to navigate their ever-inconsistent offense to push for a win.
LA Tech's Rushing Game an Issue
The Cougs have been far from the best defense in the country against the ground game, and the Bulldogs boast a solid multi-pronged rushing approach. Running backs Clay Thevenin and Omiri Wiggins have combined for a total of 907 yards on the ground through nine games, and quarterback Blake Baker has tacked on another 260 of his own.
Their scoring has also been proficient, hitting the end zone a total of 18 times. Washington State will have to shut down its rushing attack to prevent getting overpowered on the ground. If they are unable to do so, it could be a long game for a Cougars defense that has been heavily relied on to this point of the season.
