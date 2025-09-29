Next Steps: How Cougs Can Build On 20-3 Win Over Colorado State
Washington State's two-game skid was abruptly ended on Saturday, as the Cougars completely dismantled Colorado State for an uber-important 20-3 win. There's no telling as to how WSU looks moving forward, but their Week 5 matchup was arguably the best they've looked all season, and it came when they desperately needed it to.
Taking on an extremely tough Ole Miss team to kick off the most difficult part of their schedule after their bye week, here's what the Cougars need to do to build off of this win.
Ride The Zevi Eckhaus Wave
Sophomore Jaxon Potter had his share of moments after winning the starting quarterback job prior to Week 1, but senior Zevi Eckhaus has proven that the role is rightfully his. After two decent performances in losses to North Texas and Washington, he looked like everything the Cougars needed at QB against Colorado State.
Eckhaus flashed poise, accuracy, and even some rushing ability in what was undoubtedly Washington State's best quarterback performance of the season. He completed 16 passes for 189 yards and two scores through the air, adding on 30 yards on the ground. Desperately needing to go on a hot streak to push for bowl game consideration, Eckhaus has proven to be the best option at QB for the Cougars, and they must continue to run the offense through him.
Build On An Encouraging Run Game Showing
A nonexistent ground game has plagued the Cougars' offense for much of the young season, but they took a major step in the right direction against the Rams. Running back Kirby Vorhees continued to struggle, but backs Leo Pulalasi, Angel Johnson, and Maxwell Woods all found considerable success in short spurts on Saturday.
Washington State ran for over 150 yards for the first time this season against Colorado State, averaging almost five yards per carry and consistently moving the ball on the ground. Getting the rushing attack going has been a major issue and point of emphasis for the Cougars, and they finally began to put it together in Week 5. They have to show a continuation of Saturday's rushing prowess to carry their success forward, and replicating this week's game plan should be a huge focus throughout their bye week.
Continue To Aggressively Get After The Backfield
The Colorado State offense was stifled for the duration of the game, and the Cougars' four sacks and whopping nine tackles for loss were a prime reason why. Four Washington State players recorded at least 0.5 sacks, with defensive lineman Soni Finau racking up two. They tallied 28 total pressures on Rams QB Jackson Brousseau, putting the inexperienced sophomore under constant duress.
The Cougars' defense didn't force any turnovers, but frankly, they didn't need to. The Rams had zero answers for anything that defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit drew up. Getting to the QB is always a direct indicator of defensive success at any level, and the Cougars were able to accomplish that on Saturday. The level of offense that they are set to play begins to rise after their bye week, and the chance of forcing upsets will be heavily swayed by how aggressively influenced they continue to play.