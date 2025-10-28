Next Steps: How Cougs Can Use Win Over Toledo to Carry Momentum Moving Forward
Washington State returned to .500 with a decisive 28-7 victory over Toledo in Week 9. They exploded for 21 points in the second quarter, and didn't give the Rockets any room even to make it a competitive game.
PAC-12 play opens for the Cougs next Saturday as they take on the struggling Oregon State Beavers, and here's how they can keep things rolling.
Continue Stifling the Run
While Toledo was limited without their star running back Chip Trayanum, who was downgraded to out with an undisclosed injury, it's worth noting that the Cougs put on a defensive clinic against the run. The Rockets could only muster 65 yards on 21 carries, barely good for 2.5 yards per carry. RBs Kenji Christian and Connor Walendzack were entirely contained, and quarterback Tucker Gleason was equally ineffective when using his legs.
Extending the narrative, Toledo's longest run of the day was 11 yards: a testament to how early and often the Washington State defense was swarming their rushing attempts. A pattern that is almost always true, stopping the run is the most efficient way to shut down an offense en route to a victory. Facing the Beavers' struggling ground game in the upcoming Week 10 matchup, putting on a similar defensive performance could be a major deciding factor in a potential win.
Feed Joshua Meredith Even More
Meredith's hype train has been building as the season progresses, and he continues to show that he is a dominant playmaking threat on the outside. Snagging four catches for 81 yards, the senior was by far the Cougs' most productive wideout. QB Zevi Eckhaus has looked much more human in recent weeks, and the offense needs to lean on Meredith to keep them on track.
Going for over 60 yards in four of his last five games, he simply continues to show that he deserves even more targets. His confidence continues to pop more on tape as his role in the offense grows, and there isn't much of an argument against trusting him until he shows that it's unwise to do so.
It Doesn't Have to be Perfect
Aspects of the team have definitely seen better days, but the Cougs are playing a fantastic brand of football. They kept games close with ranked teams, and finally got to flex their muscles against the Rockets. Eckhaus has shown cracks in his armor, the run game is still far from elite, and they're rarely generating pressure, but a win is a win.
Sitting at .500 with four games left, their bowl game hopes are very much alive. When they've been at their best, Washington State has been a scrappy, aggressive team that can wear down opponents and take advantage of them when the time is right. They need to stay within themselves and continue to play their game, but the ceiling of a high-level football team is becoming increasingly more in sight.