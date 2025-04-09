NFL Draft: Washington State's Kyle Williams Named #12 Wide Receiver in 2025 Class
Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams had the best season of his career in 2024, catching 70 passes for 1198 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Los Angeles area product was a critical part of the Cougars' success in 2024 and has been further impressing scouts as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft.
This week in The Athletic's 2025 NFL Draft Guide, known as "The Beast" to regular readers, writer Dane Brugler tabbed Williams as the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 91 overall prospect in the class.
Brugler hailed Williams as a steady target who found ways to stand out during his stints at both UNLV and Washington State. While Brugler noted Williams' route-running ability as something that needs improvement, he also noted that he has the room to develop into one of an NFL team's top options at wideout.
"Overall, Williams might not stand out with his size or play strength, but he compensates for that with his ability to accelerate to top gear rapidly and create catchable windows for his quarterback. With more seasoning, he can become a WR2/3 for an NFL offense." -- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
In his five-season college career, Williams totaled 248 catches for 3609 yards with 29 touchdowns. Strong performances at the NFL Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl have helped put Williams in a position where hsi professional dreams are about to become a reality.
At the NFL Combine, the 5'11" and 190-pound prospect ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4. seconds with a ten-yard split of 1.55 Seconds. He also posted a vertical jump of 36.5 inches and a broad jump of 9'11".
The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26. Brugler grades Williams as a potential third-round selection.