2025 NFL Draft Profile: Washington State WR Kyle Williams
BACKGROUND
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 182 pounds
High School / Previous School: St. Monica Catholic High School / UNLV
Hometown: Inglewood, CA
Kyle Williams - 2024 Biletnikoff Award watchlist recipient, Reese's Senior Bowl participant .
Following his three-year stint at UNLV, standout receiver Kyle Williams transferred to Washington State in 2023 and wrote his way into the Cougars record books during his two seasons in Pullman. Williams currently sits in a tie at sixth all time on WSU's career receiving touchdowns list with 20 and is also tied for 10th with seven 100-yard games. Williams, who played in 25 contests for the Cougs, finished with over 2,000 receiving yards on 131 catches. He ended his collegiate career with a bang, breaking Dez Bryant's 2008 Holiday Bowl record with 172 yards on 10 catches in his final game as a Cougar.
STRENGTHS
Williams will bring a lot to the table for whichever team he ends up on with perhaps his biggest assets being his overall speed and athleticism. Speedy on the outside, Williams is often able to create enough separation between himself and defenders. One-on-one situations will often favor him because of that quickness.
Williams' route-running ability is also exceptional thanks in large part to that speed and athleticism. He is agile enough to make quick cuts and turns as the route may dictate. Defenders will frequently struggle in staying with Williams through the duration of his route. He can stop and go on a dime, making him a particularly attractive target in hook and curl concepts. That's not to say that he doesn't excel in longer, vertical routes either, though. Across the board Williams should be a sought-after commodity as either and interior or exterior pass catcher.
Williams is also a weapon after the catch. He can often break free from defenders and has the ability to win footraces, especially in open field. Williams often gets himself into ideal positioning on defenders which allows him to have an angel for extra yardage following the catch. His burst from the point of reception is something that has served him well throughout his college career and should continue to draw him interest from pro scouts.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Now that the Senior Bowl is complete, Williams' last chance for a live showcase of his skills to scouts will be at Washington State's pro day later in the spring as he did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. He is tabbed by some to be as high as a Day 2 pick and could very well achieve that with strong numbers. Some concerns have been raised about Williams' overall size and blocking ability, meaning that those will have to be points of specific focus in his workouts moving forward. If he can quell those worries, there's no reason to believe Williams can't be a late-second to third round selection.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
2025 NFL Draft Profile: Washington State OT Esa Pole
Which NFL Teams Could Use Washington State WR Kyle Williams?
Washington State Football Welcomes 18 on National Signing Day