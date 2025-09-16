Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 2 NFL Action
The NFL's second week has come and gone with exciting action making waves around the league. Washington State alumni are scattered across active rosters in both conferences, with some notable performances already evident.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 2:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
Ward's stats during his second career game don't jump off the screen, but the #1 overall pick certainly showed flashes of why the Titans selected him at the top of the draft. He threw for 175 yards on 57% completion, adding on a wildly impressive touchdown on a broken play that allowed him to showcase his well-known improvisation abilities.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 1:00 PM EST - vs Indianapolis Colts (2-0)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
The Chiefs dropped their second straight game to begin the season, this time to the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. As expected, Minshew II saw no playing time behind future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 8:20 PM EST - @ New York Giants (0-2)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
While not listed as inactive, Williams barely saw the field in the team's shootout win over the Miami Dolphins. The rookie wideout wasn't targeted once despite a heavy passing attack, and will once again have to fight to get onto the field more before their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 1:00 PM - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas' Week 2 performance once again saw him face adversity, despite the team's win over Pittsburgh. He allowed three pressures and a sack across 65 total offensive snaps against the vaunted Steelers pass rush. His Pro Football Focus grade of 67.5 was still decent, but he'll look to improve to the standard of his new big-money extension as the season continues.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 4:05 PM - vs New Orleans Saints (0-2)
OT Esa Pole, New York Jets (WSU 2021-2024)
Continuing to nurse an ankle injury, Pole was listed as inactive for the second straight game for the Jets' blowout loss to Buffalo.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 1:00 PM - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
The Steelers' defense struggled on Sunday, but Ekuale was certainly a major bright spot. The defensive lineman tallied two pressures and a 90.4 PFF pass rush grade in just 20 snaps, proving to still be a solid depth piece in even the league's best defensive fronts.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 1:00 PM - @ New England Patriots (1-1)
DE Brennan Jackson, Las Vegas Raiders (WSU 2019-2023)
An inactive in week 1, Jackson recorded one assisted tackle in limited snaps during the Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 1:00 PM - @ Washington Commanders (1-1)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley certainly had a game to remember against Las Vegas, flying around the field all night and being arguably the most impactful defensive player on either team. The rising star sacked Raiders quarterback Geno Smith once, produced 10 tackles with two behind the line, broke up two passes, and picked off one en route to a 20-9 statement win.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 4:05 PM - vs Denver Broncos (1-1)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
Week 2's Thursday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers was a mixed bag for Luvu, shining as a pass rusher but having issues in coverage and as a tackler. He tallied one pressure on 14 pass rush snaps and was above average in that area per usual. He allowed an eight-yard touchdown on his only target and missed two tackles with a 40% miss rate across 68 total defensive snaps.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 1:00 PM - vs Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson graded out as the Chiefs' second-best defensive player in their loss to the Eagles, posting an 84.7 overall grade with an incredible 86.7 coverage grade from PFF. He allowed just three catches for eight yards on four targets, also tacking on five tackles and a quarterback pressure.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 8:20 PM EST - @ New York Giants (0-2)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade was just one of many Panthers defenders to struggle against the Cardinals' offense in the 27-22 loss on Sunday afternoon. He picked up two tackles on 31 snaps, allowing two catches on two targets for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 1:00 PM - vs Atlanta Falcons (1-1)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks looked vastly improved from his Week 1 struggles, posting an adequate 67.7 PFF grade on 28 defensive snaps. He was targeted once, allowing a completion for six yards, and picked up a tackle without recording a miss.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 8:20 PM EST - @ New York Giants (0-2)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
With the Cardinals frontrunning for most of the contest, Thompson was targeted frequently as a result of the Panthers' heavy passing attack. He held his own on 7 targets, allowing four catches for 37 yards but picking up eight tackles with just one missed tackle.
Next Game: Sunday, September 21, 4:25 PM - @ San Francisco 49ers (2-0)