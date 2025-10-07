Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 5 NFL Action
The NFL season is officially five weeks into the action, and this weekend's slate provided plenty of action to follow. A handful of Washington State alumni continue to make waves across the league, at a plethora of different positions.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 5:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
The stats didn't fly off the board, but Week 5 included both Ward's first NFL win and a plethora of impressive highlights to get Titans fans excited about the future. The rookie quarterback threw for over 260 yards and orchestrated a beautiful game-winning drive with excellent throws to wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Chig Okonkwo. Down 21-3 in the first half, Ward showed advanced maturity and composure to lead Tennessee all the way back for their first victory of the 2025 season.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 4:05 PM EST - @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
Minshew II, the Chiefs' second QB on the depth chart, again saw no action in the team's Monday night loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 8:20 PM EST - vs Detroit Lions (4-1)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Despite an offensive explosion that resulted in a major upset win over the previously undefeated Buffalo Bills, Williams' involvement in the offense remained scarce. He saw the field for 10 offensive snaps, finishing the game without a target.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM - @ New Orleans Saints (1-4)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas was the Seahawks' best offensive lineman in their devastating loss to the Arizona Cardinals, playing a near-flawless statistical game. His 80.4 Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade and 79.5 run blocking grade both topped the charts for Seattle, and he allowed just one pressure and no sacks in arguably his best game of the 2025 season to date.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM - @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)
OT Esa Pole, New York Jets (WSU 2021-2024)
For the fifth time in five weeks, Pole was on the inactive list and has yet to see any game action this season.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 9:30 AM EST [London] - vs Denver Broncos (3-2)
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM - vs Cleveland Browns (1-4)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley didn't allow a touchdown, but very few things went right for the third-year linebacker in the Chargers' loss to the Washington Commanders. His abysmally low 44.9 PFF grade was the second-worst on the Los Angeles defense, marked by significant struggles in coverage. He was thrown at seven times, allowing six receptions for 59 yards, also missing a tackle.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM - @ Miami Dolphins (1-4)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
Luvu struggled similarly to Henley, despite getting the win. His 51.7 PFF grade was the lowest on the Commanders' defense, allowing five receptions of his own for 26 yards and a score on five targets. He picked up just two total tackles, missing one as well.
Next Game: Monday, October 13, 8:15 PM - vs Chicago Bears (2-2)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
A solid three quarters of play was unfortunately spoiled for Watson, as he was dissected by Jaguars' QB/WR duo Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. on the team's game-winning drive. He was targeted repeatedly in the final drive, and simply had no answer for anything thrown his way; easily the fourth-year corner's worst performance of the 2025 season to date.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 8:20 PM EST - vs Detroit Lions (4-1)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
A chest injury kept Smith-Wade out of the Panthers' Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a thrilling contest that ended in a Carolina win, their second of the season.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM EST - vs Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Involved in a questionable interception by CB Trent McDuffie that many Jaguars fans believed was caused by Hicks committing defensive pass interference, it was an interesting game for the third-year safety. His best play came on an impressive goal line stop, pushing Lawrence out of bounds just before he could extend the ball into the end zone.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 8:20 PM EST - vs Detroit Lions (4-1)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson was having a solid game against the Titans before a hand injury limited his availability in the second half. He finished the game with four tackles and allowed 19 yards on two catches, being targeted three times in total.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM EST - @ Indianapolis Colts (4-1)