Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 6 NFL Action
Six weeks of the NFL season have now come and gone, marking a third of the regular season now completed. Washington State continues to see a handful of alumni seeing time across the league, in a plethora of roles.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 6:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
Ward didn't follow up his first NFL win with a particularly good performance in Week 6, as the Titans fell to the Las Vegas Raiders to drop to 1-5. His completion percentage improved to just over 68%, throwing for 222 yards and a score on 26 completions. He did throw another interception, however, once again receiving little help from his subpar supporting cast of offensive weapons and paper-thin offensive line.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 1:00 PM EST - vs New England Patriots (4-2)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
Per usual, Minshew II didn't see any game action behind Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs cruised to a statement 30-17 Sunday Night Football win over the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 1:00 PM EST - vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
The Patriots' offense continued its strong string of performances with a 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, Williams was still a non-factor in the team's offensive success. He saw just 14 total offensive snaps, getting targeted once on a Drake Maye overthrown incompletion.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 1:00 PM EST - @ Tennessee Titans (1-5)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
It was a slightly above-average game for Lucas against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he held his own in the team's 20-12 win. His Pro Football Focus grade of 68.1 was decent, and he excelled in pass protection to the tune of just one total pressure and no sacks allowed.
Next Game: Monday, October 20, 10:00 PM EST - vs Houston Texans (2-3)
OT Esa Pole, New York Jets (WSU 2021-2024)
Sunday marked the sixth straight game that Pole was listed as an inactive player, still having yet to make his season debut.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 1:00 PM EST - vs Carolina Panthers (3-3)
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
He didn't see a ton of time on the field, but Ekuale was quietly effective in his just 11 snaps in the Steelers' dominant win over the Cleveland Browns. He tallied a QB pressure and a run stop, posting a PFF grade of 70.5.
Next Game: Thursday, October 16, 8:15 PM EST - @ Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Another mixed bag showing for Henley, he struggled mightily in pass coverage, but was fantastic as a tackler. He allowed five catches on five total targets for 31 yards, but both the stat sheet and PFF adored his showcased tackling skills. His PFF tackling grade was 80.5, making three tackles and two stops.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 4:05 PM EST - vs Indianapolis Colts (5-1)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
A game-winning field goal spelled the end of a sloppy night for the Commanders, but Luvu was on top of his game. He tallied six tackles and picked up a sack of Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams, a definitive bright spot in a tough loss.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 4:25 PM EST - @ Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson was barely heard from against the Lions, which, for a cornerback, is the best possible outcome. He was targeted just once, didn't allow any receptions, and made two tackles with no misses; good for a 73.7 defensive PFF grade.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 1:00 PM EST - vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade gave up three catches on three targets for 31 yards, but it was a relatively unimportant performance as the Panthers upset the Dallas Cowboys 30-27. He made three tackles with a run stop, missing one on his way to a 62.7 PFF grade.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 1:00 PM EST - @ New York Jets (0-6)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks only played 11 snaps against the Lions, an interesting development as he's been used in heavy doses this season to this point. He didn't record any defensive statistics in what was an overall quiet night for the second-year defensive back.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 1:00 PM EST - vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson was the Cardinals' top-rated defender in their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, allowing just six yards and making five total tackles on 59 defensive snaps.
Next Game: Sunday, October 19, 4:25 PM EST - vs Green Bay Packers (3-1-1)