Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 8 NFL Action
Washington State took down Toledo on Saturday, and a slew of Cougs alumni continued the program's success with some strong showing at the NFL level on Sunday.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 8:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
Running into the stout-looking Indianapolis Colts was a tough draw for the Titans, and the 38-14 final score reflected that. Ward had another up-and-down performance, continuing to show fragments of his potential but still littered with rookie QB flaws. He threw for 259 yards on 57% completion, passing for one touchdown and throwing an interception. His legs have yet to make a major impact on a game, rushing for just four yards on two attempts.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
The Chiefs took down the Washington Commanders 28-7, and Minshew II did not see any playing time once again.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 4:25 PM EST - @ Buffalo Bills (5-2)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Williams has still seen little involvement in the Patriots' offense, and he was on the field for just 15 offensive snaps against the Cleveland Browns without being targeted in the team's 32-13 victory.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM EST - vs Atlanta Falcons (3-4)
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 9
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 8:20 PM EST - @ Washington Commanders (3-5)
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
Ekuale was on the field for just one defensive snap in the Steelers' 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and he left the game early with a knee injury. It was later revealed to be a torn ACL, and he will miss the rest of the season.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM EST - vs Indianapolis Colts (7-1)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley and the Chargers took it to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, routing them to the tune of a 37-10 victory. The linebacker didn't put up his best performance, but was still effective in most aspects of his game. He tallied a pressure and a QB hit as a pass rusher, easily the best part of his showing on Thursday. He allowed just one catch for 15 yards on two targets, and picked up two tackles.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM EST - @ Tennessee Titans (1-7)
MORE: Washington State Football Defeats Toledo 28-7 To Move to 4-4
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
Luvu and the Commanders lost to the Chiefs on Monday night, and it was a quiet game for the linebacker. He recorded three tackles, two of which being assisted, and was not majorly impactful in any way.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 8:20 PM EST - vs Seattle Seahawks (5-2)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson put together a fantastic performance against the Commanders, and looked the part of a true shutdown cornerback. He blew up a screen concept, was rarely thrown at, and essentially took away his entire side of the field for all 60 minutes.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 4:25 PM EST - @ Buffalo Bills (5-2)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
It was an extraordinarily rough game for the Panthers, as they fell to the Buffalo Bills 40-9 in true blowout fashion. Smith-Wade, like the rest of the Carolina defense, struggled mightily. He was thrown at four times and gave up three receptions, with 21 of the 28 yards he allowed after the catch. His tackling was decent with two assists and one solo, and one of his few bright spots was a pass breakup in coverage.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM EST - @ Green Bay Packers (5-1-1)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks was another Chiefs defender that flew around the field on Monday night. He made a key tackle on a third down that resulted in a turnover on downs one play later, and was making plays throughout the game.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 4:25 PM EST - @ Buffalo Bills (5-2)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Monday, November 3, 8:15 PM EST - @ Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1)