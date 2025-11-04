Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 9 NFL Action
Washington State took a rough loss against Oregon State on Saturday, but a handful of Cougs still put together some solid performances in the NFL.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 9:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
Week 9 marked a visible shift to more conservative playcalling for the Titans' offense and #1 overall pick Cam Ward. They were almost able to squeeze out an upset against the Los Angeles Chargers, but were eventually defeated 27-20. Ward played a decent overall game, putting up 145 yards on just 12 completions without a touchdown.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 1:00 PM EST - vs Houston Texans (3-5)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
It was a difficult showing for the Chiefs as a whole on Sunday night, as they fell to the Buffalo Bills 28-21. Minshew II, as expected, did not see the field again in the loss.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 4:25 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos (7-2)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Williams saw an increase in snaps because of breakout star Kayshon Boutte's injury, but the result was more of the same. He was targeted just once, with the pass falling incomplete.
Next Game: Sunday, November 9, 1:00 PM EST - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas played a clean game outside of one penalty he committed, posting a 77.4 Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade and a 72.7 overall grade. He was solid enough to propel the Seahawks' offense to a major win over Washington, in a game that they controlled from the opening whistle.
Next Game: Sunday, November 9, 4:05 PM EST - vs Arizona Cardinals (3-5)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley had an extraordinarily tough game on Sunday against the Titans, despite the team's victory. His PFF grade of just 30.9 was lowest on the team, driven by a 29.5 coverage grade that was influenced by allowing four catches on seven targets, breaking up just one pass.
Next Game: Sunday, November 9, 8:20 PM EST - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
MORE: Washington State Drop 10-7 Shocker To Oregon State in Corvallis
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
It was an interesting week for Luvu, as he was suspended for one game after the conclusion of their Sunday Night Football loss to Seattle, with the reasoning being a third noted hip drop tackle. As for in-game performance, he was solid, making seven tackles and breaking up a pass while allowing 39 yards.
Next Game: Sunday, November 9, 4:25 PM EST - vs Detroit Lions (5-3)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson was thrown at a handful of times, allowing three receptions for 40 yards, warranting a below average 55.2 PFF defensive grade. He was tagged for one penalty, and racked up four tackles with one defensive stop in the loss.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 4:25 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos (7-2)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Sunday marked arguably the Panthers' biggest win of the season, taking down the Green Bay Packers in a shcoking upset. While Smith-Wade wasn't among the team's top performers, he put together a fine performance of his own. He did allow three catches for 33 yards, but, like the rest of Carolina's defense, held the Packers' offense in check for all 60 minutes.
Next Game: Sunday, November 9, 1:00 PM EST - vs New Orleans Saints (1-8)
MORE: Cougs Need Major Shakeup After Dropping Pac-12 Matchup at Oregon State
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
It was an odd game for Hicks, as, despite his solid play recently, only got four total defensive stops throughout the course of the game. His 81.7 PFF defensive grade showed that he was more than adequate in said snaps, and only allowed 14 yards while picking up a defensive stop as well.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 4:25 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos (7-2)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson was a standout performer in the Cardinals' major win over Dallas on Monday night, racking up five tackles and giving the Cowboys' offense fits over the middle of the field.
Next Game: Sunday, November 9, 4:05 PM EST - @ Seattle Seahawks (6-2)