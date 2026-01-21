Pro Cougs: How Washington State Alumni Performed in the NFL Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs are now down to just four teams remaining after a packed divisional slate. There are just 2 Washington State alumni remaining, with each having the opportunity to make a run at the Super Bowl this upcoming week.

With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in the divisional round:

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)

The Patriots are just one win away from contending for their 7th Super Bowl title, and it came in a sloppy, rain-and-snow-filled contest against the Houston Texans. Despite putting up 28 points, the New England passing attack was inconsistent for much of the game. Quarterback Drake Maye eventually got going, but Williams was still invisible for basically the entire day. He was thrown at once on a deep ball, but it fell incomplete on the sideline.

Next Game: Sunday, January 25, 3:00 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos (14-3)

OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)

It was utter domination for the Seahawks over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and Lucas was one of their top performers. Their offense was humming to the tune of 34 total points, and the run game was nearly unstoppable all night. Running back Kenneth Walker III ran for three scores and 116 yards on just 19 carries, and the San Francisco defense couldn't get any pushback all night. Lucas finished the day with an 88.7 Pro Football Focus grade and a team-high 92.5 run blocking grade. He was penalized once and allowed a late pressure, but kept the backfield clean otherwise.

Next Game: Sunday, January 25, 6:30 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Note: Former WSU cornerback Cam Lampkin is on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad ahead of their showdown with the Seahawks in Sunday's NFC championship game.

Other Cougs who finished the season on rosters: Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals), Chau Smith-Wade (Carolina Panthers), Jack Wilson (Indianapolis Colts), Jaden Hicks, Gardner Minshew, Esa Pole, Jaylen Watson (Kansas City Chiefs), Daiyan Henly (Los Angeles Chargers), Brennan Jackson (Las Vegas Raiders), Daniel Ekuale (Pittsburgh Steelers), Frankie Luvu (Washington Commanders).

Who will be the next former Washington State player to crack an NFL roster?

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI