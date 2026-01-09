Washington State's Highest-Graded Defensive Players in 2025

Washington State's 2025 football season was a roller coaster, but turned a net positive with an overall record of 7-6 and the program's first bowl win since 2018.

However, the Cougs saw head coach Jimmy Rogers bolt for the Iowa State job and are now seeing many of their foundational pieces leave via the transfer portal.

Defensively, the Cougars allowed an average of 20.23 points per game and 299.5 yards per game. Statistically, the Cougs produced one of the top five defenses in program history. Several of WSU's players proved themselves to be particularly important in making that happen. The challenge now becomes retaining as many of those players as possible.

Here are Washington State's players with the highest Pro Football Focus grades who played in at least 12 games.

Isaac Terrell - 85.9 Overall Grade

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) lines up for a play against the Washington Huskies in the second half of Apple Cup at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Isaac "Bobby" Terrell was arguably the biggest breakout star of the season for WSU. The defensive end, who got his nickname from Adam Sandler's character in The Water Boy, led the team in sacks with seven, grabbing 12 total tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. Terrell was WSU's top-graded run defender (79.5) and their top-graded pass rusher (84.4) in 2025. Terrell is in the transfer portal as of January 3.

Colby Humphrey - 79.4 Overall Grade

Nov 29, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Colby Humphrey (2) makes the jugging interception against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 32-8. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Humphrey and Caleb Francl were the only members of the WSU defense with multiple interceptions this season. The cornerback finished the season with one of the team's highest coverage grades at 78.6. Humphrey also totaled 53 tackles and two tackles for loss this season. The South Dakota State transfer exhausted his college eligibility this season.

Tucker Large - 78.1 Overall Grade

Aug 30, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Idaho Vandals tight end Gabe Hoffmann (87) is unable to make a catch against Washington State Cougars safety Tucker Large (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Of the Cougar defenders that played 12 games or more this season, Large finished with the highest tackling grade on the team (71.6) and the highest coverage grade (82.6). Large established himself as one of the team's leaders in his final college season with 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a team-best six pass breakups.

Michael Hughes - 78.0 Overall Grade

Hughes produced a promising redshirt sophomore season in 2025, producing ten quarterback pressures in 146 snaps on defense. While he produced just seven total tackles with one for a loss, plus a pass breakup, Hughes showed he could be a strong piece for Kirby Moore and Trent Bray to build on if he sticks around.

Matthew Durrance - 74.4 Overall Grade

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball as Washington State Cougars safety Matthew Durrance (23) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Coming over from South Dakota State, Matthew Durrance left it all out there for the Cougs in his final college season. The defensive back finished the season with 58 tackles, two for a loss, an interception and two pass breakups.

Notes

-Parker McKenna finished as the team's leading tackler with 83. Playing in 12 games this year, McKenna received an overall grade of 57.8 from PFF.

-Safety Kayo Puta was the team's top-graded coverage player (93.3) and top-graded overall player (91.4), however Puta played a total of just four defensive snaps over three games.

