RECAP: 60 Yard Ethan O'Connor Interception TD Saves 25-17 WSU Win Over Fresno State
Despite some costly mistakes from the Washington State offense, and a few questionable calls from the Cougar coaches, Wazzu pulled off a 25-17 win over Fresno State thanks to a late interception to move to 5-1 on the season.
John Mateer wasted no time getting the Washington State offense started. On their first possession Mateer drove the Cougars down the field, with key passes to Josh Meredith, Leo Pulalasi and Kyle Williams. Once they got to the 2 yard line, Mateer kept the ball himself, diving into the end zone for the Cougars first touchdown of the day.
Washington State made the odd decision to go for two at that point, failing the conversion to go up 6-0. Fresno State capitalized on that, Bulldog quarterback Mikey Keene moved Fresno State downfield with a series of quick, short passes, before connecting with Josiah Freeman on a 34 yard bomb for a touchdown. The Bulldogs kicked the extra point, taking a 7-6 lead.
Washington State's second possession was in danger of stalling out midfield, but Mateer connected with Tony Freeman for 32 yards to get the Cougars in scoring position. After carrying the ball himself to get WSU inside the 10, Mateer handed the ball to Kris Hutson, who walked into the end zone untouched. Washington State elected to kick this time, taking a 13-7 lead.
That was all the action we'd see for awhile. Fresno State's next drive ended in a missed field goal, and Washington State's a John Mateer fumble. Fresno State followed that up a second missed field goal, before the two teams traded picks. Neither offense was able to capitalize on the other miscues, and there first half ended with a 13-7 Cougar lead.
The second half started similarly. The Bulldogs first drive stalled out around midfield, but they did manage to back up the Cougars, forcing them to start the drive inside their own 10. Washington State ended up having to punt from the one, and the next Fresno State drive started from the WSU 33.
The Bulldogs took that opportunity and ran with it, with three straight Elijah Gilliam rushes getting them insdie the Cougar 10. On first and six, Gilliam then took the ball to the end zone, giving Fresno State the lead back, 14-13.
The decision to go for two in the first quarter was no feeling especially costly, as after trading a pair of field goals the Cougars were down 17-16 with 10 minutes left in the game. The Cougars needed a big play, and they got one from freshman cornerback Ethan O'Connor.
The Bulldogs brought quarterback Joshua Wood in for a play, and O'Connor was dialed in on Wood for the entire route. He picked the ball and ran it a full 60 yards the house for a Washington State touchdown. After a second failed 2 point conversion, the Cougars led 22-17.
The interception swung the momentum heavily toward Washington State. Fresno State went 3 and out on their next drive and was forced to punt from their own 7. Washington State spent the next drive burning clock, running the ball down to the Fresno State 10 before kicking a field goal with 1:46 left on the clock. Fresno State penalties hamstrung their final drive, and the Cougars hung on for a 25-7 win.
The next test for the Cougars will be Hawaii, who is coming to Pullman for Homecoming Weekend. The Warriors are 2-3 this season.