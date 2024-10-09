Week 7 - Washington State @ Fresno State: Preview, Storylines, Time, Date, Channel
It's been two weeks since the Washington State Cougars have seen the field. In their sixth game of the 2024 season, they'll be looking to lose the taste of their only loss to Boise State. This Saturday, the Cougars take a trip to California's Central Valley to face a future Pac-12 Conference mate in the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Jake Dickert and Tim Skipper's squads.
Washington State Cougars (4-1, Pac-12/Independent) @ Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, October 12
Time: 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET
Location: Valley Children's Stadium - Fresno, California
TV: FS1
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: Washington State -3.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Well Rested
Both teams are coming off of byes this week, giving them an ample opportunity to rest injured players. Both teams are also looking to rebound from losses. Washington State lost to Boise State 45-24 on September 28, while the Bulldogs lost 59-14 at UNLV that same day.
Cougs' Rushing Attack
Traditionally known for their strong passing game in an Air Raid offense, the Cougars' running game has had a very strong start to the season. Quarterback John Mateer has 19 rushes of more than ten yards to start the season, which is second-most by a quarterback in FBS. Mateer also leads FBS quarterbacks in missed tackles forced with 31. True freshman running back Wayshawn Parker has also had his share of explosive plays with six carries of over 20 yards, leading all freshman. Running back Dylan Paine will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL, however Djouvensky Schlenbaker will return from injury this week to help fill that gap.
Kyle Williams is "Full Go"
Another weapon for Washington State on the offensive side of the ball has been wide receiver Kyle Williams, a name on this year's watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. While Williams has appeared in every game this season for WSU, he has played through some minor injuries throughout.
"I'm back," Williams stated at practice this week. "I'm back. Full go."
Williams 25 catches for 464 yards and five touchdowns to start the year. Williams also added, as a California native, there's no love lost going against a team this that did not recruit him coming out of high school, and one that he saw in his days with UNLV in the Mountain West.
"I don't like them boys."
Avoid a Repeat of Last Season
This season mirrored last season for the Cougars with a 4-0 start. Of course, after the Boise State loss, Washington State are determined to not repeat last year where they finished 5-7 and missed a bowl game.
"You just got to keep your head up and keep going," Williams added on that subject this week.
