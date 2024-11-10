RECAP: John Mateer Scores 5 Touchdowns in 49-28 Washington State Win Over Utah State
After an eventful week that saw Washington State included at #21 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Cougars could soon be moving up again. WSU notched a 49-28 victory over Utah State on Saturday night, moving to 8-1 overall on the season.
Cougs' quarterback John Mateer was responsible for five touchdowns, throwing four and running for one. Three of those were to Kyle Williams. Mateer ultimately completed 18 passes on 24 attempts for 179 yards. Freshman running back Wayshawn Parker also had a fantastic day, rushing 11 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
This game marked the fourth time this season that Mateer accounted for five or more total touchdowns. He led WSU to a total of 465 yards on the day. Here's how it went down on the Palouse.
The Washington State defense forced a punt on the opening possession, then mounted a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Mateer and Williams connecting for a 17-yard score. Utah State were able to tie it up with a lengthy touchdown drive, taking 11 plays and over five minutes to get to the end zone. They capped it with a Spencer Petras touchdown pass to Jack Hestera.
The Cougs took the lead back on the next possession with a long drive of their own, going 85 yards in five minutes and adding a one-yard Wayshawn Parker rushing touchdown, his first since Week Two. That drive ended in the opening moments of the second quarter.
WSU were able to extend the lead on their next possession, another lengthy drive. This one went 75 yards in ten plays, lasting five minutes and 26 seconds. Mateer and Williams connected in the end zone for a second time, making it 21-7.
On Utah State's ensuing possession, Kapena Gushiken grabbed his second interception of the season to shut down the Aggies' drive. The Cougs were unable to convert it into points and punted it back, but quickly forced another Aggies punt and took that two-score lead into the break.
Parker opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown play on the first play from scrimmage.
WSU made a fourth-down stop on the next possession, but missed the resulting field goal attempt from 40 yards out. After a quick three-and-out from the Utah State offense, WSU put together a quick 65-yard drive ending in a hard-fought, one-yard touchdown rush by Mateer.
Utah State finally got some points back with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, when backup quarterback Bryson Barnes punched in a two-yard rushing touchdown.
On the next WSU possession, Mateer appeared to have another long run, but ended up having the ball knocked out out of his hands. Utah State tried to jump on it, but ended up illegally knocking it out of the back of the end zone. This gave the Cougars the ball at the ten-yard line, then an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved it to the five. In the opening moments of the fourth quarter, Mateer and Williams connected for their third touchdown of the day.
USU cut the lead slightly with a six-minute drive that ended with Petras' second touchdown pass, this time to Kyrese White from 12 yards out. WSU got the ball back with 8:39 remaining in the game, then proceeded to burn off all but 1:05. Mateer ended the possession with another touchdown pass, this time to Cooper Mathers.
Utah State running back Derrick Jameson ripped of an ultimately meaningless 72-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession, then the Cougs kneeled away the final seconds with a final score of 49-28.
With the victory, the Cougars improve to 8-1 on the year. They will travel to New Mexico next Saturday to face the 4-6 Lobos on FS1. This win could potentially move them up in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be released this Tuesday evening on ESPN.
