Washington State Notches Second Win of Season over Bradley, 91-74
Tonight, the Washington State Cougars, despite an atypically inefficient shooting night, took down the Bradley Braves in a game at Beasley Coliseum, 91-74. Getting to the line 33 times and converting 27 of them, Washington State managed to score over 90 points for the second straight time after scoring 100 in their season opener.
Cedric Coward and Nate Calmese each had 18 points on the game, with Coward adding seven boards and three steals, and Calmese dishing six dimes. The impressive thing about Coward's performance is that he managed this amount of points on just six total field goal attempts, hitting three triples and connecting on seven of his eight free-throw attempts. Ethan Price put up 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added six boards, while LeJuan Watts had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Cougars rolled behind six players in double figures.
It was another big offensive showing for David Riley's team, known back to his days at Eastern for being a renowned coach on that end of the floor. Despite shooting just 10-of-31 from deep, they were able to manufacture points at the stripe throughout the night by continuously attacking the rim and drawing fouls.
For Bradley, four players scored in double figures, including Christian Davis (14), Darius Hannah (14), Zek Montgomery (13, six rebounds), and Connor Dillon (12). They shot the same percentage from the field that the Cougars did, but Washington State had a major edge in offensive rebounds, where they doubled the Braves up, 14-7. These extra opportunities proved to be the difference in the game.
Bradley, who went 23-12 last season and 25-10 the season before that, is a program that has had success in the Missouri Valley Conference recently, so this win should not be taken lightly. The Cougars' ability to overcome a below-average shooting night should be celebrated instead of being cause for concern, as figuring out ways to win games in adverse situations often creates a better team.
Washington State will host Idaho on Monday, November 11 for their next game, and will look to improve to 3-0 on the season.