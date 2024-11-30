Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: 2025 Tight End Austin Simmons Decommits From WSU, Flips To Washington

Joe Londergan

Oct 1, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmets against the California Golden Bears in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars' 2025 recruiting class took a hit this week.

After previously committing to Washington State back in April, three-star tight end Austin Simmons of West Albany, Oregon announced his decommitment from WSU and his subsequent flip to the University of Washington.

The 6'5" 220-pound prospect had been ranked by 247Sports as the #10 overall prospect in the state of Oregon. Per his MaxPreps page, Simmons has caught 80 passes for 1470 yards with 15 touchdowns in the last two seasons.

WSU still have 21 reported verbal commitments in the class of 2025.

Simmons joins the other side of the Apple Cup rivalry after considering offers from WSU, UW, Boise State, Army, Air Force, Idaho, Montana, and Montana State.

Simmons' first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024.

