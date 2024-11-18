RECRUITING: Texas Safety Gaylon McNeal Jr. Commits To Washington State
Washington State football added another athletic player to their recruiting class this past week with the verbal commitment of 2025 safety Gaylon McNeal. A 6'0" 170-pound prospect from North Crowley in Fort Worth, Texas, McNeal does not yet have a rating from any of the major recruiting services.
McNeal had taken an official visit to Pullman in early November. In addition to his scholarship offer from WSU, McNeal also had offers from Grambling State, UMass, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, and Tulsa.
McNeal's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
