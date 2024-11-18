Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: Texas Safety Gaylon McNeal Jr. Commits To Washington State

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; A pirate flag on the back of Washington State Cougars helmet in memory of Mike Leach during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; A pirate flag on the back of Washington State Cougars helmet in memory of Mike Leach during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State football added another athletic player to their recruiting class this past week with the verbal commitment of 2025 safety Gaylon McNeal. A 6'0" 170-pound prospect from North Crowley in Fort Worth, Texas, McNeal does not yet have a rating from any of the major recruiting services.

McNeal had taken an official visit to Pullman in early November. In addition to his scholarship offer from WSU, McNeal also had offers from Grambling State, UMass, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, and Tulsa.

McNeal's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

RECAP: #18 Washington State Cougars Upset By New Mexico in Albuquerque 38-35

AP POLL: Washington State Cougars Drop 6 Spots To #25 After New Mexico Loss

COACHES POLL: Washington State Fall Out of Top 25 After New Mexico Loss

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football