Remaining 2025 Transfer Portal Needs for Washington State Football
Jimmy Rogers and the Cougars have been busy with the transfer portal this season. So far the team has snagged 22 players to help fill out the 2025 roster but there's still several areas that will need addressing before next fall. These positions will have to get some attention in the coming weeks and months:
Wide Receiver
The Cougars don't have a totally depleted receivers room as guys like Tre Shackleford and Joshua Meredith chose to stay put but they'll still need help there, especially with standout Kyle Williams leaving for the pros. Williams takes with him over 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in his two years at Pullman and leaves a big hole on the offense. While the team has made strides thus far in the offseason addressing other skill position needs, they have yet to bring a single receiver in. The good news is, though, that there are still several notable names floating around in the portal that Washington State would be able to nab.
Former Old Dominion wideout Myles Alston, who caught 23 passes for 246 yards just entered last week and has yet to be picked up. Alston, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 175 pounds, played in all 12 games for the Monarchs in 2024 and finished fourth on the team in most receiving categories. He could be a nice complimentary piece and would likely see more field time than he did playing behind Isaiah Page. Alston will be a redshirt senior next fall.
Ex Georgia Tech pass catcher Abdul Janneh is also still out there and he too could serve as an option to bolster the receiving corps. Like Alston, Janneh appeared in all of the Yellow Jackets' games last fall but didn't post eye-popping numbers. He hauled in seven passes for 109 yards during his redshirt senior season last fall.
WSU might also try to make a play for Jayden Thomas who just entered the portal following Notre Dame's championship loss. Thomas caught two touchdowns for the Fighting Irish including one in the opening round of the playoffs and averaged 9.3 yards per reception last season (18 catches). He also saw significant time as a special teamer and carried the ball on occasion. Thomas would be a big name for Rogers and company to bring over and could even compete for the WR1 spot by fall.
Interior/Exterior Offensive Line
One of the hardest hit positions for the Cougs this winter as far as departures go has been on the offensive line. The most notable names gone are Fa'alili Fa'amoe (now at Wake Forest) and tackle Esa Pole who will be trying to land a spot on an NFL roster in the near future. Those two alone had 29 combined starts on the line over the last two seasons. So far, Washington State has landed just one transfer for the front... former SDSU Jackrabbit Nick Bakken. Who else might the Cougars target to strengthen the trenches?
Three former Notre Dame lineman to keep an eye on are Pat Coogan, Roco Spindler and Ty Chan. Coogan has been a multi-year starter for the Irish as has Spindler. Chan, while not a starter, did also see significant time last fall on both the line and on special teams. While it is very unliley that the Cougars make a move for all three of these guys, getting even one from the defending national runner-ups would be a huge addition.
Nick Thomas from Boston College is also still avaliable although he is currently more of an unknown than the aforementioned guys. Thomas has not played since 2023 and even then he appeared in just one contest. The season prior, however, he played in seven games and made three starts for the Eagles. The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Thomas could be a solid pickup.
Quarterback
Zevi Eckhaus made a strong case for himself to be Washington State's next signal caller after he threw for 363 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in the Holiday Bowl. After initially entering into the portal, Eckhaus withdrew to remain with the team heading into 2025 and if he is who Rogers wants to go with, then the search for a QB to replace John Mateer need not happen. If the Cougs want to explore their options, however, the pool of available QBs is limited right now but not entirely empty.
Former Buffalo quarterback C.J. Ogbonna could be a candidate after a solid season leading the Bulls to 9-4 record, a third place finish in the MAC and a Bahamas Bowl victory. Ogbonna tossed 19 touchdowns, only five picks and throwing for 2,381 yards. He also ran for eight scores and 343 yards. The WSU offense, which functioned largely around a dual-threat from under center last year, could be helped by Ogbonna's mobility and knack for extending plays. He would come in as a senior with two years of FBS experience.
C.J. Harris might also serve as an option. A backup at Cal in 2024, Harris appeared in a pair of contests, completing 19-of-31 passes for 184 yards. Harris, a redshirt junior this next season, spent three seasons at Ohio before coming to Berkley. With the Bobcats he threw for 829 yards and totaled eight touchdowns as a rusher and passer.
