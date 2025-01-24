5 Biggest Transfer Portal Adds (So Far) for Washington State Football Ahead of 2025
While much has been made about the transfer portal losses Washington State has suffered so far this winter, the Cougs have also made some notable gains from it as well. Jimmy Rogers' team will undoubtedly look quite a bit different in 2025 thanks to an influx of fresh faces on both sides of the ball. Many of those players followed Rogers over from his former stomping grounds at South Dakota State and the crop of new talent will be much needed to help WSU mitigate the departures it has seen. Here are the biggest new names to know for the new year.
5. Kai Rapolla
The defense got a much-needed boost when former Cal Poly cornerback Kai Rapolla came aboard. Rapolla put together a productive 2024 season with the Mustangs in the FCS, leading the team with five PBUs and forcing three fumbles. He also got in on 41 tackles, picked off two passes and recovered three more fumbles. He will look to plug into a Cougars secondary that has lost several of its key pieces over the last month or so. Rapolla will be coming into his redshirt junior season with a lot of experience under his belt and should be able to help reload the defensive back end right away.
4. Gavin Barthiel
The Cougars brought in a familiar face as ex-Utah State linebacker Gavin Barthiel will be returning to WSU after spending two seasons with Utah State . Barthiel didn't see any field time last year but appeared in all 13 contests for the Aggies in 2023, running up 18 tackles and a sack. Barthiel was orginally a three-star recruit coming out of high school and spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Pullman where he saw action in five games, primarily on special teams. Now the Cougars hope he can see an increased role over the middle for a linebacking corps that lost both Kyle Thornton and Buddah Al-Qudah this offseason.
3. Ademola Faleye
Washington State's offense picked up a big name for its tight ends rotation with the addition of ex-Michigan State Spartan Ademola Faleye. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 249 pounds, Faleye looks bring significant size to Pullman and to compete for the starting job with sophomore Trey Leckner. Rated a three-star TE, Faleye began his collegiate career at Norfolk State before transferring over to East Lansing prior to the 2023 season. He has two touchdowns along with 11 receptions and 101 receiving yards in his limited game time up to this point. Now a redshirt senior, Faleye is expected to see more field time as a Cougar.
2. Angel Johnson
The loss of running back Wayshawn Parker will be made easier to handle with the addition of former South Dakota State running back Angel Johnson. Although, Johnson was not SDSU's primary back in 2024, he still played plenty, rushing for 646 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 181 yards and a score. Johnson is one of three running backs that came with Rogers from Brookings and has the most experience of any incoming running back on the roster this year. Johnson has nine total touchdowns on his four-year career and averages 7.2 yards per carry.
1. Tucker Large
The most impactful piece that Washington State has added thus far in the offseason is defensive back Tucker Large, also from South Dakota State. Large has consistently been one of the top safeties at the FCS level for several years, posting seven career interceptions, 102 tackles, 21 defended passes and a defensive touchdown. Large is also a proven asset on special teams, having returned 22 punts for 402 total yards and a score over the last two seasons. He will help shore a Cougs' secondary that lost guys like Ethan O'Connor and Stephen Hall. Large was a first-team all-conference player in 2023.
