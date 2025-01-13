South Dakota State Transfers to Bolster Washington State Defense in 2025
When Jimmy Rogers got hired as Washington State's head coach back in late December, he brought with him an armada of players and coaches from his former team at South Dakota State. The slew of incoming transfers from the FCS powerhouse will surely help patch up a Cougars defense that got hit hard by both graduation and the transfer portal.
Who are the biggest new names on the defensive side of the ball that came over with Rogers from Brookings?
Tucker Large
On January 11, safety Tucker Large became one of the latest former Jackrabbit to ink himself as a Coug and he might turn out to be the most impactful. Large has been one of the FCS' best secondary players over the last few years and was a vital piece to SDSU winning two national titles at that level in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Large, a grad senior in 2025, spent the last four seasons with South Dakota State and piled up several accolades while there. He was named first-team All-Conference over the last two years and was part of the MVFC's all-Newcomer team in 2022.
Large brings with him 21 career PBUs and seven total interceptions to Pullman, most of which came over the last pair of seasons. He has 102 total tackles (62 solo) to his name as well as a defensive touchdown. Large has also proven he can be a contributor on special teams. With the bulk of his action as a punt return man coming two years ago, Large 402 total punt return yards and a touchdown there as well. Rogers has been able to use him in a variety of ways and he should make an immediate splash for the Cougars in 2025.
Trey Ridley
Another safety that came over this winter was youngster Trey Ridley. A freshman last fall, Ridley didn't see a whole lot of action for SDSU but still could be an impact player for the WSU secondary moving forward, although he will likely not be a starter right off the jump. Ridley saw action in six games last year, posting just four tackles. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, though, the incoming sophomore looks to help provide solid depth on the back end and very well could work his way into a starting role at some point next year.
Anthony Palano
One of Washington State's most depleted positions following the 2024 season is the linebacking corps. With the departures of guys like Kyle Thornton and Buddah Al-Uqdah, the Cougars are in need of reinforcements over the middle and they are hoping one of those will be Anthony Palano. Palano, much like Ridley, did not see a ton of game time as a freshman last year but still got a few reps in under his belt. Appearing in six games, Palano logged four stops. He, too, will look to climb the depth chart this spring and summer and perhaps join the starting rotation next season.
Other Defensive SDSU Transfers: CB Colby Humphrey, LB Caleb Francl, LB Carsten Reynolds, DL Fernando Lecuona, S Matthew Durrance, DL Max Baloun, S Cale Reeder
