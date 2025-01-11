Washington State Announces 9 New Assistant Coaches For Jimmy Rogers' First Staff
After Jimmy Rogers was formally introduced as Washington State football's 35th head coach in a Thursday press conference, he wasted no time finalizing his first coaching staff.
WSU announced Friday nine full-time assistant coaches, including the Cougs' new offensive and defensive coordinators. Many members of Rogers' staff will be following him in from South Dakota State, where Rogers spent the last two decades as either a coach or player.
The Cougars have one more full-time position coach to finalize/announce in the coming weeks.
Danny Freund – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
-2024 was Freund's first season as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach on Rogers' staff.
-Quarterback Mark Gronowski threw for over 2700 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.
-Other Experience: Six seasons as North Dakota offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2018-2023). Six seasons as a position coach at North Dakota, including stints coaching running backs, fullbacks, and wide receivers.
Jesse Bobbit – Defensive coordinator/Linebackers
-Spent 2023 (FCS championship) and 2024 as defensive coordinator at South Dakota State
-Led the top FCS scoring defense in both 2023 and 2024.
-During SDSU's 2022 FCS championship, Bobbit was the Jackrabbits' linebackers coach.
-Spent 2020 and 2021 seasons coaching at Washington State as a defensive graduate assistant and quality control coach under Nick Rolovich/Jake Dickert.
Pat Cashmore – Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Tight Ends
-Spent 2023 and 2024 at South Dakota State as special teams coordinator
-Other experience: Pittsburg State, Toledo, Oklahoma State, Midland University, Iowa Western Community College.
Michael Banks – Cornerbacks
-Two seasons (2023 & 2024) in same role at South Dakota State
-2018-2022 Illinois State defensive backs coach
-2022 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, 2020 Bill Walsh Fellowship Coaching Intern (Chargers)
Pete Menage – Safeties
-Two seasons (2023 & 2024) in same role at South Dakota State
-Other experience: Winona State special teams coordinator and linebackers coach (2022), Northern Illinois safeties/linebackers coach (2020-2021)
Taylor Lucas – Offensive Line
-One season (2024) at South Dakota State as assistant offensive line coach
-Other experience: Wyoming, Carroll University, Sant Anselm College, Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Robbie Rouse – Running Backs
-Two seasons (2023 & 2024) in same role at South Dakota State
-Coached 2023 consensus All-American running back Isaiah Davis (led FCS in rushing yards, touchdown and total touchdowns)
-Other experience: Cal Poly, College of St. Scholastica, Augustana (S.D.) and North Dakota.
Chris Meyers – Tight Ends
-Three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024) in same role at South Dakota State
-Mentored FCS All-American and current Green Bay Packers' tight end Tucker Kraft
-Other experience: Oklahoma State, Stephen F. Austin, TCU.
Jake Menage – Wide Receivers
-Two seasons (2023 & 2024) in same role at South Dakota State
-Other experience: Northwestern College, Northern Illinois, Southwest Minnesota State
Other staff additions for 2025: Jon Shaeffer (chief of staff), Taylor Long (director of football operations), Kingston Fernandez (assistant director of football operations), Kristofer Kracht (director of football mental performance), Andrew Lucas (scout), Matt Jacobs (head strength and conditioning coach), Marcus Banks (assistant strength and conditioning coach).
