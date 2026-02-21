The 3 Most Important Games on WSU's 2026 Schedule

The 2026 schedule is out for most college football teams around the country and, for Washington State, it's the first time in a couple years it's a slate that isn't collaged together. Now, of course, the Cougs have conference mates once more as the Pac-12 is reshaped. The 12-game docket features several interesting matchups, all of which could end up making a huge difference in the eventual outcome of this season for WSU. These three games in particular, though, should be circled on the calendar.

3. Oregon State (November 28)

Oregon State and Washington State have gotten very familiar with each other over the course of the last couple seasons and, after playing twice last year, the tandem will do so again in 2026. Their second act, however, will probably shape up to be the more impactful game of the series this year. The season finale, as it did last year, could prove to be the difference between the Cougars making a bowl game or not. When the Beavers come to town at the end of November, there is a real shot that WSU is playing for a postseason game and maybe even a Pac-12 title.

There will be some added intrigue to the Washington State-Oregon State matchups this year, too, as the Cougs have brought in a few former OSU playmakers this offseason. Receiver Darrius Clemons and cornerback Jalil Tucker made their way over in the transfer portal this winter from Corvallis. Personnel aside, though, the chance to end the season with a win makes the second meeting with the Beavs a very important one for WSU once again.

2. Boise State (October 24)

Arguably the highest profile opponent that Washington State will bring through its doors this year will be Boise State in late October. The Broncos are one of the five clubs coming to the Pac-12 from the Mountain West and will likely enter this fall as the favorites to win the conference in their first year. That, of course, means that the Cougars might be set up with the chance to land a real haymaker in the league title race when Boise State comes to town.

The last time the two met it was on the blue turf up in Idaho and it didn't end well as they lost 45-24. This time, however, it will be in Pullman and they won't have to contend with Ashton Jeanty or several of the guys that led that playoff-bound Broncos unit. A victory over Boise State would surely send ripples across the West coast and vault the Cougs into contender conversation as the second half of the season takes off.

1. at Washington (September 5)

As is always the case, the most important game on Washington State's slate this year will be the annual Apple Cup battle with Washington. After losing this contest by a lopsided margin last season, this year's game holds that much more significance for the Cougs. The 118th playing of the rivalry game will also be the one that officially kicks off the Kirby Moore era. The contest swings back to Seattle this year and that could be a good thing for WSU who won the last time they suited up in the Emerald City.

This time, though, the game will be back on campus at UW and the Huskies will again be led by standout quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and should pose plenty of challenges to kick off the season. It serves as a perfect opportunity for Washington State to pick up a heap of momentum right out of the gates, though, and a road win over Washington to get 2026 started would set the Cougs up for success down the stretch.