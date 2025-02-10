The Top 5 High School Signees of Jimmy Rogers' First WSU Class
Jimmy Rogers' first National Signing Day at Washington State is officially in the books and the Cougars brought in a haul last Wednesday, adding 18 new players. Of those 18, several make their way over to Pullman from the Midwest and all look to be key pieces to the full-on rebuild that is currently underway. These five, however, stand out as the most notable of Rogers' new recruits.
5. Josh Wedel, DL
The Cougars beefed up their D line on signing day with perhaps the most notable prep addition on the front being that of former Chaska High School star Josh Wedel. A three-star player, Wedel saw a lot of snaps at tight end but, coming in at 6'5" and 245 pounds, his best prospect seems as though it will be on the Cougars defensive front. He's a big-bodied mauler that has the athleticism to get by blockers and cause havoc in a backfield. Wedel also had FBS interest from Air Force and Army.
4. Dylan Hildebrand, OL
Rogers' staff also strengthened the D line on signing day, adding Verona High School standout Dylan Hildebrand. Hildebrand comes to WSU as a three-star lineman with an impressive pedigree. He was a first-team All-Conference and All-Region selection and was named his conference's Offensive Lineman of the Year. Although he played tackle in high school, Hildebrand checks in with a reported weight of 300 pounds meaning that he will likely help bolster the interior of Washington State's offensive line. Hildebrand also received Division I interest from South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State and Western Illinois before verbally committing to WSU back in January.
3. Brody Miller, S
Ranked as the #24 overall recruit out of Minnesota, safety Brody Miller of Shakopee High School is one of Rogers' most notable signees on the defensive side thus far in 2025. Miller was a ball hawk as a senior, intercepting two passes and knocking down five more. He also got in on 41 tackles in 12 games of action last fall. Miller, like several recruits from this year's class, was originally committed to South Dakota State before following Rogers and his staff over to the Cougars. He comes in as a three-star prospect.
2. Carter Pabst, WR
Star receiver Carter Pabst, hailing from Eisenhower High School in Kansas, has made his way to Pullman. Pabst was a three-star recruit that received offers from both FCS champion North Dakota State and South Dakota State before ultimately flipping his commitment from SDSU and signing with the Cougars. Pabst scored a whopping 32 touchdowns last fall, hauling in a nation-leading 29. Pabst is physical and fast, making him a danger not only on the outside but in the return game as well. He took back two punts for scores in 2024 as well. Pabst could very make waves as a freshman if he has a strong enough showing in both spring and fall camps.
1. Dalton Anderson, QB
A three-star prospect out of Roosevelt High School in Seattle, quarterback Dalton Anderson has generated some real buzz around Pullman. Standing at 6'2" and weighing 205 pounds, Anderson will bring some real size to the QB room. Anderson, who also had DI offers from Montana, Boise State and Utah State, threw for over 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns last fall. He also ran for well over 1,000 yards and had 19 more scores on the ground. Anderson's dual-threat ability is something that is surely going to be attractive to a Washington State team that just had something similar with John Mateer under center. Anderson will likely be behind current QB Zevi Eckhaus on the depth chart going into spring ball.
