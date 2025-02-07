WATCH: Jimmy Rogers Talks Washington State's February Signees for 2025
Washington State football wasted no time recruiting following Jake Dickert's exit from the program in December. In total, new head coach Jimmy Rogers welcomed nearly five dozen players, including 18 new signees on Wednesday, February's edition of national signing day.
Rogers met with the media via video call on Wednesday to discuss the signings and his vision for how the newest Cougars fit into his vision for the program.
Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
- 18 players from 11 different states, mostly from the midwest. "You can see a lot of these guys are are more Midwest, just from our prior relationship at our at our last stop. So we know exactly who they are, what their family makeup is, and what they're about as individuals as competitors as student-athletes."
- On quarterbacks Dalton Anderson, Owen Eshelman: "When [Anderson] opened his recruitment from Utah State, being a prior Utah State commit and then the transition at Utah State happened there,...looking at that film afterwards I was like this kid's extremely impressive."
"[Eshelman is] a phenomenal human being, just a great student athlete. 35 ACT. Really, really a locked in individual with great leadership qualities to him and has the intangibles to be a really, really special college football player."
-On building a team out of this group with the new upcoming roster limit of 105 players: "Everybody's going to get an opportunity this spring obviously to compete and I'm still trying to get to know this team from the skill set and who they are as football players, and who they are as individuals. But do I love it? No, I don't love it. I think I just believe in developing the high school players. I think it gets harder and harder to develop, you know, the true high school player that's raw, that has talent inside of him, but maybe isn't as polished just because he doesn't do camps as much or he's a three-sport athlete. When you're projecting you're projecting off of raw athleticism and that takes some time to develop."
"But you know, if you can't be at 120, it gets harder for the high school player to have success, as well as the player safety part of things...I don't know what I don't know if all those rules are written into place yet as far as if you can replace inside the 105 due to injury or not. But yeah, it's going to become more and more unique and I don't know how many places are thrilled about the roster cut, just for the sake of having to make some hard decisions on your team."
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Washington State Football Welcomes 18 on National Signing Day
2025 NFL Draft Profile: Washington State OT Esa Pole
Washington State's Kyle Thornton Named Pac-12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year For 2024