Top 5 Touchdowns from the 2024 Washington State Football Season
The 2024 season was full of highlights for Washington State. Big time players made big time plays all over the field last fall and helped the Cougs reach eight wins for the first time in six years. Of all the big touchdowns the team authored this last year, five stood out above the rest for not only how much pizazz they had but for how impactful they were on the season as a whole.
5. Stephen Hall 100-Yard Interception Return (vs. Portland State)
The 2024 season started with a bang and in WSU's 70-30 win over FCS Portland State in the opener DB Stephen Hall made himself known in an explosive way. In the second quarter, PSU quarterback Dante Chachere zipped a fourth down throw from the four-yard line. Hall picked off the pass in the end zone and sprinted the length of the field the other way to turn it into six for the Cougars. It would be the only interception Hall would register on the year and the longest touchdown of the entire season for any Washington State player.
4. Kyle Williams 66-Yard Reception (vs. Syracuse)
Receiver Kyle Williams ended his college career on a high note, setting a new Holiday Bowl record with 172 receiving yards on 10 catches. Williams' lone touchdown in the game was a huge one, too. Trailing 14-7 in the first quarter, stand-in QB Zevi Eckhaus delivered a third down strike over the middle to Williams on a slant route. Williams turned on the jets and raced by the Syracuse defense for a 66-yard score to knot the game back up. Although the Cougs went on to lose to the Orange, Williams' touchdown provided a much-needed spark to a depleted offense in a game that not many thought WSU would even put up a fight in. Williams would end his season with a team-high 14 receiving touchdowns.
3. Dylan Paine 7-Yard Run (vs. San Jose State)
Although there was nothing particularly stylish about Dylan Paine's late touchdown against San Jose State in Week 4, it was one of the most electric of the year for the Cougs because of when it happened. Paine got the handoff in double overtime from the seven-yard line and pushed his way in for the game-winning score in a wild 54-52 shootout with the Spartans. That touchdown would be one of just two Paine got in the five games he appeared in. It was the one, though, that propelled Washington State to a 4-0 start and helped the team stay perfect on their home turf in September.
2. Wayshawn Parker 75-Yard Run (vs. Utah State)
Running back Wayshawn Parker delivered several big performances for WSU in 2024 but none were bigger than his Week 11 showing against Utah State. In that game Parker ran for 149 yards and two scores. His second touchdown that night, however, was the most impressive of his whole season. On the first play of the second half, Parker broke free right up the middle and scampered 75 yards through the heart of the Aggies defense for the touchdown. It was the play that put Washington State up 28-7 and helped pave way for the eventual 49-28 victory. Parker would rush for a total of 735 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougs.
1. Ethan O'Connor 60-Yard Interception Return (at Fresno State)
The biggest touchdown Washington State scored in 2024 came from their defense. The Cougs found themselves in a battle against Fresno State on the road and were looking to avoid a second consecutive loss. The Bulldogs were up one with less than seven minutes to play and had the ball. On second down from near midfield, Fresno State quarterback Mieky Keene passed to his right where DB Ethan O'Connor was waiting. O'Connor picked off the pass and went untouched 60 yards the other way for the go-ahead TD. That play would end up winning the game for the Cougars and improving them to 5-1 on the year. O'Connor would end up leading the team with four interceptions by season's end.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Washington State Football's 2025 Offseason To-Do List
Washington State's Kyle Williams Ended His College Career On A High Note in Holiday Bowl
Washington State Announces Jimmy Rogers As New Head Football Coach