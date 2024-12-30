Washington State's Kyle Williams Ended His College Career On A High Note in Holiday Bowl
Even in a 52-35 loss, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams turned in a very strong performance in the Holiday Bowl to put an exclamation point on his college career. The Los Angeles area native caught a season-high ten passes for 172 yards and a touchdown, posting the second-most catches and receiving yards in WSU Bowl Game history.
In doing so, Williams recorded his 50th consecutive game with a catch, giving him a catch in all 50 career games played in college, inclusing the 25 he played in for UNLV from 2020 to 2022. His 172 yards were also a Holiday Bowl record.
His touchdown catch was his 14th of the season, second-most in Washignton State history for a single season. Wiliams will finish the season with 1186 receiving yards, fourth-most in Washington State history.
"It's been a long college journey for me and it's been a roller coaster," Williams said postgame. "A lot of ups and downs, but to finish it off where a lot of things went left and you just see the commitment of everybody, just the brotherhood and camaraderie of the team, it was something special. If I could do it again, I'll do it over and over and over with these boys."
Williams' career will end with 248 catches for 3609 yards and 29 touchdown receptions.
When and where will Williams be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft?
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Washington State Announces Jimmy Rogers As New Head Football Coach
TRANSFER PORTAL: Washington State Linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah Commits To Rival Washington