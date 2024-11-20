Washington State Fall Five Spots in Week 13 SP+ Rankings
The Washington State Cougars enter Week 13 of the college football season with an overall record of 8-2. Their 38-35 loss to the New Mexico Lobos this past Saturday wasn't their finest moment, allowing a season high of 534 yards to the Lobos' offense.
Because of that performance, the Cougars fell five spots in this week's SP+ rankings from #53 to #58, nationally. Their overall team rating also fell slightly from 3.6 to 3.0 this week.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
WSU still have one of the highest offensive SP+ ratings in the nation at 34.2 (#22 in the nation) despite the loss. Their defensive (30.9, #94) and special teams ratings (-0.3, #122) leave something to be desired, however.
This week, Washington State are on the road, facing Pac-12 compatriots Oregon State in Corvallis at 4 PM PT. The Beavers have an SP+ rating of -9.2, putting them at #100 out of 133 FBS teams.
