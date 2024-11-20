Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Fall Five Spots in Week 13 SP+ Rankings

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) lines up for a play against the Utah State Aggies in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) lines up for a play against the Utah State Aggies in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars enter Week 13 of the college football season with an overall record of 8-2. Their 38-35 loss to the New Mexico Lobos this past Saturday wasn't their finest moment, allowing a season high of 534 yards to the Lobos' offense.

Because of that performance, the Cougars fell five spots in this week's SP+ rankings from #53 to #58, nationally. Their overall team rating also fell slightly from 3.6 to 3.0 this week.

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."

Bill Connelly, ESPN

WSU still have one of the highest offensive SP+ ratings in the nation at 34.2 (#22 in the nation) despite the loss. Their defensive (30.9, #94) and special teams ratings (-0.3, #122) leave something to be desired, however.

This week, Washington State are on the road, facing Pac-12 compatriots Oregon State in Corvallis at 4 PM PT. The Beavers have an SP+ rating of -9.2, putting them at #100 out of 133 FBS teams.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Washington State Not Included in Latest Top 25

RECAP: #18 Washington State Cougars Upset By New Mexico in Albuquerque 38-35

AP POLL: Washington State Cougars Drop 6 Spots To #25 After New Mexico Loss

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football