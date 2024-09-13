Washington State Football: Apple Cup Keys to Victory vs Washington
It may be only September but it's Apple Cup week in the Evergreen State.
Conference realignment has made it so the annual Apple Cup between Washington State and Washington now takes place in the early fall but that doesn't mean the stakes can't be just as high. This Saturday in Seattle's Lumen Field, they will be, as both the Huskies and the Cougars come into the rivalry game at 2-0. Defending national runner-up UW is looking to make it three straight over the Cougs. If Washington State wants to avoid that fate and pick up their first win since 2021, they'll need to do the following...
Pressure Rogers
Priority number one for Washington State's defense will need to be making life uncomfortable for UW signal caller Will Rogers. Over his first two games, the Mississippi State transfer has thrown for over 500 yards, five touchdowns and has yet to toss a pick. Not by coincidence, the Huskies are 2-0 and have won both their contests by wide margins. If Rogers has time to go through his reads and stand in the pocket, he will pick apart the Cougars defense.
The Cougars have only managed two sacks on the year so far and will need to find a way to penetrate a UW offensive line that has allowed just two sacks as well. Guys like defensive tackle Khalil Laufau and DE Andrew Edson will have to be busy in the trenches. Rogers already has two receivers that are over 100 yards on the year in Giles Jackson and Denzel Boston. WSU's D line has to make it their job to make sure looks to those guys are as limited as possible.
Protect Mateer, Block Durfee
While the defense needs to everything it can to get to Rogers, the offense has the exact opposite job this weekend. WSU quarterback John Mateer has only been brought down once so far this year, a big reason why the Cougs are likewise 2-0. That trend will need to continue against a UW defense that already has eight sacks this season. Edge rusher Zach Durfee needs to be at the top of the Cougars list as he's been responsible for 2.5 sacks already.
Keeping Durfee away from the quarterback is no easy task and double teaming him can't be off the table. When Mateer has room to work he's proven himself lethal in the early goings of this season, throwing for six touchdowns and only one interception. Mateer is also the team's leading rusher currently with 252 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Receivers Kyle Williams and Kris Hutson will do the rest if Mateer is able to get the ball off and in their direction through the air. Keeping the offense two-dimensional by keeping Mateer on his feet will go a long ways.
Win One-on-One Battles with UW Pass-Catchers
Washington State's DBs have a tall order on their hands with the aforementioned Jackson and Boston. UW's receiving duo has hauled in a total of 25 passes between them, accounting for a combined 272 yards and three scores. That kind of production needs to be slowed down if the Cougs are to have a chance at keeping up with this Huskies offense. Fortunately for WSU, though, Stephen Hall and Tyson Durant seem more than capable.
Hall, who currently leads the defense with 12 tackles, has been a magnet to opposing receivers this year and throwing his way has been a risky endeavor. He has knocked away a pass and picked off another, taking it 100 yards the opposite direction for a score. Durant, meanwhile, has nine stops and two PBUs along with a fumble recovery. Jackson and Boston will be the best receivers they've matched up against so far, however, and both will need to bring their best.
