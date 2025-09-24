Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs. Colorado State - Spread, Over/Under, Props

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Angel Johnson (1) takes the hand off from Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) in the first half of Apple Cup against the Washington Huskies at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Angel Johnson (1) takes the hand off from Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) in the first half of Apple Cup against the Washington Huskies at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State fell to 2-2 last week with a loss to the rival Washington Huskies.

The Cougars will hope to prevent a three-game losing streak this week in a road game at Colorado State, another matchup against a future Pac-12 Conference mate. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.

MORE: Remembering Washington State's 2012 Apple Cup Victory

Spread: Washington State + 4.5 (-105), Colorado State -4.5 (-115) Point Total :O/U 50.5 (O: -114, U: -106) Moneyline: Washington State +160, Colorado State -194

Moneyline/Total Points Parlay: Washington State to win & Over 50.5 points (+380), Washington State to win & Under 50.5 points (+410), Colorado State to win & Over 50.5 points (+190), Colorado State to win & Under 50.5 points (+190)

Spread/Total Points Parlay: Washington State +5.5 & Over 50.5 Points (+240), Washington State +5.5 & Under 50.5 Points (+270), Colorado State -5.5 & Over 50.5 Points (+260), Colorado State -5.5 & Under 50.5 Points (+260)

MORE: How Zevi Eckhaus Provided Spark, Earned WSU Starting Job Despite Apple Cup Loss

To Score Every Quarter: Washington State - Yes (+265), Washington State - No (-390), Colorado State - Yes (+148), Colorado State - No (-192)

Team to Score 50+ Points: Colorado State (+1900)

Washington State Total Points: Over 22.5 (-114), Under 22.5 (-114)

Colorado State Total Points: Over 27.5 (-125), Under 27.5 (-106)

First Half Winner: Washington State (+156), Colordo State (-194)

First Half Spread: Washington State +3.5 (-118), Colorado State -3.5 (-104)

First Half Total: Over 26.5 (+104), Under 26.5 (-128)

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football