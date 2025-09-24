Washington State Football: Best Bets vs. Colorado State - Spread, Over/Under, Props
Washington State fell to 2-2 last week with a loss to the rival Washington Huskies.
The Cougars will hope to prevent a three-game losing streak this week in a road game at Colorado State, another matchup against a future Pac-12 Conference mate. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
MORE: Remembering Washington State's 2012 Apple Cup Victory
Spread: Washington State + 4.5 (-105), Colorado State -4.5 (-115) Point Total :O/U 50.5 (O: -114, U: -106) Moneyline: Washington State +160, Colorado State -194
Moneyline/Total Points Parlay: Washington State to win & Over 50.5 points (+380), Washington State to win & Under 50.5 points (+410), Colorado State to win & Over 50.5 points (+190), Colorado State to win & Under 50.5 points (+190)
Spread/Total Points Parlay: Washington State +5.5 & Over 50.5 Points (+240), Washington State +5.5 & Under 50.5 Points (+270), Colorado State -5.5 & Over 50.5 Points (+260), Colorado State -5.5 & Under 50.5 Points (+260)
MORE: How Zevi Eckhaus Provided Spark, Earned WSU Starting Job Despite Apple Cup Loss
To Score Every Quarter: Washington State - Yes (+265), Washington State - No (-390), Colorado State - Yes (+148), Colorado State - No (-192)
Team to Score 50+ Points: Colorado State (+1900)
Washington State Total Points: Over 22.5 (-114), Under 22.5 (-114)
Colorado State Total Points: Over 27.5 (-125), Under 27.5 (-106)
First Half Winner: Washington State (+156), Colordo State (-194)
First Half Spread: Washington State +3.5 (-118), Colorado State -3.5 (-104)
First Half Total: Over 26.5 (+104), Under 26.5 (-128)
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.