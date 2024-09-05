Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Texas Tech - Odds, Props, Over/Under

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tre Shackelford (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State opened the new campaign last week with an easy win over the Portland State Vikings, but things get tougher this week with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in town. The Cougars are slight favorites, but will need a more complete performance to take home the win.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's lines, favored outcomes, and interesting prop bets fromDraftKings.

RELATED: Week 2 - Texas Tech @ Washington State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines

Spread: Washington State -2 (-112), Point Total: O/U 66 (-110), Moneyline: WSU -130, Texas Tech +110

Per DraftKings, seven of Texas Tech's last eight games after coming off overtime have gone under the total points line. Washington State has also failed to cover the spread in seven of its last eight September home games against non-AP-ranked opponents.

Total Touchdowns: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (-110)

Largest Lead of the Game: Over 15.5 (-115), Under 15.5 (-115)

Longest Touchdown: Texas Tech (-110), Washington State (-135), Neither (+1900)

Final Score: WSU 38, TTU 35 (+4500), WSU 31, TTU 34 (+4500), WSU 34, TTU 31 (+4500), WSU 35, TTU 38 (+4500), WSU 31, TTU 28 (+4500)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

