Week 2 - Texas Tech @ Washington State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker (15) and Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Christian Hilborn (61) celebrate after a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State's offense led the way in their 70-30 victory over Portland State to start the season. That group led by quarterback John Mateer will likely continue to excel, but head coach Jake Dickert will look for his defense to rise to the occasion as well when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Here's everything you need to know the Cougars' date with a Big 12 opponent in Pullman this weekend.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) @ Washington State Cougars (1-0, Pac-12/Independent)

Date: Saturday, September 7

Time: 7 PM PT

Location: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium - Pullman, Washington

TV: FOX

Radio: WSU Radio Networks

Betting Line: WSU -1.5 on FanDuel

Storylines

Texas Tech Barely Escaped Week 1 Unscathed

A win is a win, but it was a rough day for Texas Tech last Saturday. The Red Raiders needed overtime to beat Abilene Christian by a final score of 52-51. TTU's defense allowed the FCS foe to gain over 600 yards of offense. Washington State had their own defensive miscues against Portland State, but not to that extend.

Given the major offensive similarities between both teams, whoever can produce more defensive stops is likely going to pick up the win.

John Mateer's Continued Growth

Mateer made his first college start last week against Portland State. He was ready for the moment, scoring six total touchdowns, including five through the air. He completed 11 passes on 17 attempts with 352 yards and no interceptions. Dickert has confidence in his starting signal caller, but also has Bryant transfer and one last season's top FCS quarterbacks Zevi Eckhaus waiting in the wings.

Honoring The Pirate

Mike Leach made major contributions to both Texas Tech and Washington State football during his life. He was 84-43 in ten seasons at Texas Tech and 55-47 with Washington State. Leach will be inducted into the Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday and will be recognized during Saturday's game, along with the rest of this year's inductees.

