Washington State Football: Keys to Victory at Colorado State
Washington State rides into Fort Collins this weekend looking to end an ugly two-game skid. Following lopsided defeats at the hands of North Texas and then rival Washington, WSU needs a get right game badly and Colorado State might provide just what the doctor perscribed. In order for the Cougars to bounce back and get their season back on track before October, here's what they'll need to do against the Rams on Saturday.
Find a Ground Game
It's been said for a couple weeks now but Washington State desperately needs to establish some sort of rushing attack. The offense has been stagnant on the ground to say the least, running for just 92 total yards over the last two games. With an average of 58.3 rush yards per contest this year, it has become increasingly clear that this is one of the main problems plaguing the team and if it continues against CSU, the Cougs will probably drop a third straight.
Kirby Vorhees and Angel Johnson have seen the bulk of the carries so far but neither has produced much of anything. In fact, the squad's only rushing touchdowns this year have come by way of QBs Zevi Eckhaus and Julian Dugger. Vorhees, Johnson and Leo Pulalasi simply have to find more traction and the good news for them here is that Colorado State's rush defense is allowing 172.7 yards per game. Last week UTSA put up essentially that exact number. There certainly is an opportunity there for the Cougars and they need to take it.
Win Third Down
If WSU can win its third down battles on both sides of things their chances go up. The Rams have been very inefficient on third down so far in 2025, converting just 36.6% (15-of-41) of the time. If the defense can keep CSU in third and long situations and help themselves get off the field, they will be doing themselves a big favor. Last week against UW, though, the Cougs also struggled in that department defensively, allowing the Huskies to move the chains eight times on their nine tries. That cannot happen again.
On the other side, their own offense needs to be able to have success on third as well. Keeping the Colorado State defense tired and on the field will go a long way in helping propel the Cougs to a win but that, of course, means keeping the downs and distances manageable. Eckhaus and company do not... and should not... try for big home run plays on early downs unless they are truly there to be taken. Doing these little things to keep the sticks going forward might end making all the difference.
Dominate on the D-Line
If there was one thing Washington State did do well in an otherwise forgettable Apple Cup game, it was their success in the trenches on defense. WSU logged seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage and got three sacks. If they were able to do that against a QB like Demond Williams, there is certainly reason to believe they can duplicate that showing... if not amplify it... against a CSU offensive line that is surrendering two sacks per game.
Putting pressure on signal caller Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will help the Cougars achieve these other aforementioned keys. The Rams' junior has been known to make mistakes throwing when he feels the heat so it's up to the D line to make sure that exact thing happens. Isaac Terrell and Bryson Lamb need to pin their ears and cut it loose against an offensive line they should be able to get the better of.