Washington State Football Will Travel To Ole Miss in 2025
The Washington State football program announced Monday that the Cougars will fill one of the open dates on their 2025 schedule with a road trip to Oxford, Mississippi to face the Ole Miss Rebels.
"The opportunity to face the University of Mississippi, with its rich football history, will be one our student-athletes, coaches and fans will certainly enjoy," said Washington State AD Anne McCoy said in a statement.
Washington State and Oregon State previously had a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference that would have filled out their 2025 schedule with MWC opponents, however that agreement was not renewed for the 2025 season, the league announced recently.
"I think the administration has been hard at work," WSU head football coach Jake Dickert said this week. "I mean obviously since the Mountain West partnership kind of fell apart, you know you got to scramble far and wide to go find a game. Obviously put the pieces together. Oregon State bought out
Wake Forest, right, obviously [for] Old Miss came an opening. They put these pieces together in the last couple of weeks and and hopefully a lot more announcements are coming here very shortly about our schedule before the new Pac-12 starts in '26."
The Cougars currently have seven opponents on the 2025 schedule: Idaho (August 30), San Diego State (September 6), North Texas (September 13), Virginia (September 27), Ole Miss (October 11), Washington (TBA), and Oregon State (TBA).
The Cougars and the Rebels will meet on the gridiron for the first time on October 11, 2025. It will mark the first time that Washington State has played an SEC opponent in 11 years (Auburn, 2013).
