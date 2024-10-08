Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was named as the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week, as announced by the Doak Walker Award Association Tuesday morning.
Jeanty rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries against Utah State, leading the Broncos to a decisive 62-30 win over the Aggies.
The 5-foot-9-inch, 215-pounder has rushed for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns on 95 carries and the outing against Utah State marks the fifth time this season that Jeanty has crossed the century mark.
Jeanty earned the distinction of being the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week twice prior to this week’s honors.
The Frisco, TX (Lone Star High School) product was also named as to the honorable mention list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.
The award is given to the top offensive player in Division I football who either played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or is playing at a four-year Division I program in the state of Texas.
