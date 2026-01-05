Washington State Cruise Past Oregon State in Spokane

Washington State never trailed on Sunday in what ended up as an 81-67 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

David Riley's Cougars took their first lead 21 seconds into contest and never looked back. As a result, WSU claimed the 308th meeting between the Beavs and the Cougs.

On a day where the public learned that the Cougars will be without Tomas Thrastarson for about a month with a foot injury, plenty other pieces of WSU's roster stepped up. Ace Glass turned in another strong night, leading WSU in scoring with 16 points, also adding three assists and four rebounds.

Nd Okafor reached double figures for the third-straight game, posting 13 points with four rebounds, a block, and a steal. Okafor's efforts played a large role in Washington State scoring 34 points in the paint, which helped push the Cougars past their familiar opponent.

Adria Rodriguez led the team in rebounds with seven and scored seven points, tying his second-highest total of the year.

In a game that was even in several categories, Washington State dominated on the boards to continue to give themselves chances. Oregon State finished the night with only six offensive rebounds on Sunday.

Oregon State settled in more in the second half, turning the tables a bit on the Cougs with only three turnovers of their own while forcing ten. The Beavers managed to trim WSU's lead to ten points inside the final four minutes.

Washington State made seven three-point baskets in the first half, as they built a 14-point lead in the first 20 minutes. The Cougs also forced seven Oregon State turnovers, which they converted into ten points in that time. Dez White finished as Oregon State's leading scorer with 16 points, including four makes from beyond the arc. White was also a pest defensively, picking up three steals in the contest.

With the victory, Washington State will move to 8-9 overall for the 2025-2026 season. They'll also bring their WCC resume to 3-1, with two of their most challenging opponents looming in the next two weeks. The Cougs will travel to Saint Mary's on January 10 before returning to Pullman for a contest against Gonzaga at Beasley Coliseum on Thursday, January 15.

