Pro Cougs: Washington State Alumni Wrap Up Electric Regular Season in Week 18

The NFL regular season is finally wrapping up, and Washington State alumni were scattered around the NFL, making waves in the final week on both sides of the ball.

With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 18:

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)

Ward saw only brief action in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before being subbed out for the backups for the remainder of the game. He was perfect in the little time he did have, completing all 3 of his passes for 52 total yards and tacking on another 11 yards and a touchdown on 2 carries.

Next Game: N/A

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)

The Patriots' rushing attack was much more prominently featured than their passing game in their Week 18 blowout of the Miami Dolphins. Williams didn't see any targets in the game, but did carry the ball once for 5 yards on a jet sweep.

Next Game: Sunday, January 11, 8:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)

The Seahawks locked up the #1 seed in the NFC with their Saturday night victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and it was a tumultuous game for Lucas. He allowed 6 total quarterback pressures, but was a respectable run blocker and prevented the 49ers pass rush from sacking Sam Darnold on his watch.

Next Game: TBD (First Round Bye)

LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)

The Chargers had most of their starters sit out the final game of the regular season against the Denver Broncos, and Henley was among those who didn't see any in-game action.

Next Game: Sunday, January 11, 8:00 PM EST - @ New England Patriots (14-3)

LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)

Luvu was a man on a mission against the Philadelphia Eagles' backups on Sunday, putting together a solid all-around performance in the upset win. He tallied 6 total pressures, picked up a sack, and allowed just 12 yards through the air on 1 catch.

Next Game: N/A

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)

Smith-Wade and the Panthers made the playoffs despite the Week 18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he had a rough final game. He allowed 45 yards on 3 receptions, missed a tackle, and was the team's lowest-graded defender.

Next Game: Saturday, January 10, 4:30 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)

Hicks broke up 1 of the 2 passes thrown his way in the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, allowing 21 yards on the 1 catch he allowed, and tallying 2 total tackles.

Next Game: N/A

S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)

Thompson gave up 4 catches on 5 targets and a touchdown, but only allowed 16 total yards. He also made 11 tackles, with 8 of them being solo.

Next Game: N/A

