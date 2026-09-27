Washington State players react to 34-24 loss to Arizona

For the most part, linebacker Keith Brown said the Washington State Cougars' defense did its part against a high-powered Arizona offense, led by quarterback Noah Fifita.

Most fans would agree.

So did first-year Cougars coach Kirby Moore, who mentioned a number of times during his post-game press conference how valiantly the defense battled - even while getting worn down.

WSU lost to the Wildcats, 34-24, at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium.

Here were Keith Brown's comments in the team's post-game press conference:

What changed on defense in second half

"When a team runs the ball over and over and over again, they are going to fall d for a couple extra yards here and there. That is kind of how it goes when a team is going to commit to running the ball every single play. We stopped them early in the game - most of the game - and they ran the ball multiple plays and every once in a while … they are going to fall forward here and there."

Did you feel Arizona executed well on offense?

"We could always do more, maybe running pressure or going back to the fundamentals. At the end of the day, they have good players, we have good players. In those couple plays, they got the best of us."

How did WSU defense do defending Arizona pass game?

"I thought, for the most part, we were great. Up until the fourth quarter, the only touchdowns we allowed were ones that were self-inflicted. The biggest thing on this defense is no self-inflicted wounds. We want to make them earn everything. I feel like defensively besides two or three series, we played a really good game."

What was the biggest challenge dealing with Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita?

"Any time you have a mobile quarterback who can throw, it is hard. It is so much easier when you are playing against a quarterback who when they escape the pocket, they are looking to run versus a quarterback who is looking to throw, because you can’t necessarily come out of coverage. You kind of have to play that in-between space as an underneath defender. Yeah, he is a good player. Honestly it is hard to play against him … because you can’t really see him. But he’s a good player."

Here were safety Jackquintin Bal's comments in the team's post-game press conference:

Talk about your interception return for a touchdown off Arizona’s Noah Fifita?

"It all starts with preparation … Pre-snap, the communication was there. We are talking. That is just the play to make. I’ve got to be there."