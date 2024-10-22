WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks San Diego State Preparations, Bowl Eligibility
The Washington State Cougars head to sunny San Diego this week, searching for their seventh win of the season. WSU improved to 6-1 in 2024 over the weekend, with a 42-10 homecoming win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Cougs' head coach Jake Dickert met with the media Monday to discuss what's next for his team and how they can continue to improve on their body of work. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On playing a team coming off of a bye week: "Obviously they'll come in really fresh and we have to travel to them. I mean, very unique situation so we got to be ready to go."
-On John Mateer's performance against Hawaii: "I think he needed this performance because, I mean, there there's a weight to play that position right and there's a magnifying glass on every little thing you do...A great performance like that after not playing the way you feel like you're capable of playing is a big confidence booster."
-On preparing for Trey White, who has 11 sacks this season: "Week to week they're changing up a bunch of of different things and they're doing a good job of creating one-on ones for #47. I mean he's a high motor individual, he's a hard charger, and he's done a good job getting the quarterback down...I mean he's got 11 sacks through seven games. I mean, that that'll get you All-American status pretty quick."
