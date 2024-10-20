WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's Homecoming Win Over Hawaii & Bowl Eligibility
With Saturday’s win over Hawaii, the Washington State Cougars achieved one of their primary goals for the 2024 season: reach bowl eligibility. WSU are 6-1 to start the year for the first time since the 2018 season, which is also the last time that the Cougars won a bowl game.
Cougars' head coach Jake Dickert spoke with the media following the Hawaii win to discuss how his team achieved that goal and what goals still lie ahead. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
“Our best is still out there, right. So we're still in search of it, but I thought it was a physical finish to the game…when you look at the totality of the football game, obviously dominating win and our guys should be really proud of it.”
-Despite early struggles running the ball in this game, Dickert vowed to continue trying to make it work. "We'll continue to make the corrections...Once again, when we can run the ball, we're very dangerous on offense."
-On becoming bowl eligible: "We're not going to be complacent. we're not going to feel like we're arrived...These guys are going to celebrate tonight, they're going to protect the den, and we're going to get right back to work."
More Reading Material From On SI
RECAP: Washington State Beat Hawaii 42-10 in Homecoming Game, Cougs Are Bowl Eligible
Washington State Football Adds Two-Game Series With Toledo For 2025, 2031
Cougar Wing Cedric Coward Voted Preseason First-Team All-WCC