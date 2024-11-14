Week 12 - #18 Washington State @ New Mexico: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
After reaching #18 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, the Washington State Cougars continue one of their best seasons in recent memory this week. Jake Dickert's team will take a trip south to Albuquerque, New Mexico to face Bronco Mendenhall's rebuilding New Mexico Lobos team.
The Cougars are two-score favorites heading into Saturday's game. Here's everything else you need to know about the matchup.
#18 Washington State Cougars (8-1, Pac-12/Independent) @ New Mexico Lobos (4-6, 3-3 Mountain West Conference)
Date: Saturday, November 9
Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET
Location: University Stadium - Albuquerque, New Mexico
TV: FS1
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: Washington State -11.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
WSU's Offensive Arsenal
Washington State's offense is undoubtedly centered around quarterback John Mateer. Mateer's dual-threat abilities have the country on notice, as the redshirt sophomore is the only quarterback in FBS with more than 20 passing touchdowns and more than ten rushing touchdowns. Mateer also has a deep group of weapons to throw to and hand the ball off to as well.
Freshman running back Wayshawn Parker had a bounce-back performance against Utah State, rushing for a WSU freshman record 149 yards. Fifth-year receiver Kyle Williams also had a career-high three touchdown passes last week. In the red zone, keep an eye out for tight end Cooper Mathers, who leads all tight ends nationally with six touchdown catches.
A Quick Look At The Lobos
Currently in his first season as the head coach of the Lobos, Bronco Mendenhall had his team off to a slow start, losing their first four games of the season. Since then, however, there have been some significant signs of life for UNM. Their most recent result was a 21-16 win over San Diego State 21-16.
New Mexico's biggest weapon is also a dual-threat quarterback: sophomore Devon Dampier. Dampier has rushed for 872 yards this season with 13 touchdowns. Through the air, Dampier has thrown for 2418 yards with a 58.7% completion percentage, plus 11 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The Lobos are still alive in their hunt for bowl eligibility, which they have not achieved since 2016.
"They're going to come out here and fight for something and we gotta be ready for that," Dickert said this week.
Great Turnover Margin
With a turnover margin of +10, the Cougars are top-15 in the nation in that category. The only game this season where the Cougars failed to produce a turnover was the win over Washington in the Apple Cup.
The Cougs' defense has produced an interception in each of their last six games. In their last win against Utah State, WSU had one interception and one fumble recovery.
"Turnovers and takeaways are one of those things where you know you can do all the little circuit deals you want - is guys playing fast and aggressive and playing with tons of energy? And I thought we've done a good job of that this year," Dickert noted. "You can't have the fourth quarter comebacks without those big plays in those big moments so it's staying aggressive it's executing your job and it's finding a way."
