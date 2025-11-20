Week 13 - Washington State Cougars @ James Madison Dukes: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Washington State bounced back after their loss to Oregon State, taking down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and now they look toward James Madison. The Dukes have steamrolled teams en route to a 9-1 record and are pushing for a Top-25 bid.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-1 Pac-12) vs. James Madison Dukes (9-1, 7-0 Sun Belt)
Date: Saturday, November 22nd
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET // 10:00 a.m. PT
Location: Bridgeforth Stadium - Harrisonburg, VA
TV: ESPN+
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: James Madison -13.5 on FanDuel
Cougs Have to Stop Three-Pronged Dukes' Offense
The difficulty with defending the James Madison offense, as nine teams have tried and failed to do, is that fact that explosive plays can come from anywhere. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III has dominated through the air and on the ground, running backs Wayne Knight and Jordan Fuller have been consistently effective through the rushing attack, and the receiving game has seen continued success from the likes of Landon Ellis, Knight, Nick DeGennaro, and Jaylan Sanchez, among others.
It's not a problem of too many mouths to feed for the Dukes' coaching staff, but an abundance of talent that they can unleash whenever they want to. The Cougs have certainly had an up-and-down season defensively, and will need a strong outing to keep the high-powered JMU unit at bay, especially with the offensive inconsistency of their own.
MORE: Barnett at the Center of JMU’s 9-1 Record Heading Into Matchup with Wazzu
What Eckhaus do Cougars Get?
After earning the starting job and keeping it because of his consistency and veteran presence, it's been much more of a dice roll as to how quarterback Zevi Eckhaus will perform in recent weeks. He'll have stretches where he's making smart decisions and impressive throws, and follow it up with ill-advised passes and crippling turnovers.
The James Madison defense, much like their offense, is an impressive top-to-bottom squad. Dissecting their scheme is no easy task, and entering the game as underdogs, the Cougs' offense all starts with Eckhaus. They can't afford to get down early and will need to get the good version of their signal caller to be competitive on Saturday.
MORE: Zevi Eckhaus Pairs Productivity With Efficiency as Wazzu Downs LA Tech
Cougs Need to Play Perfect
The Cougars have been able to compete with some impressive teams so far this season, but the Dukes are a whole different animal. While their talent isn't as high as teams like Ole Miss and Virginia, they are extremely well-coached and take an approach to the game that prioritizes capitalizing on opposing mistakes.
Washington State, on both sides of the ball, has had its fair share of mental issues through 10 games. Entering the game as underdogs, they must limit them as much as possible, because if they don't, it could quickly get messy.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.