Week 14 - Washington State Cougars vs Oregon State Beavers: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Washington State dropped its first matchup against Oregon State just 4 weeks ago and is looking to become bowl-eligible in its season finale. The Cougars enter the contest 2-3 in their last five games, with the Beavers on a two-game losing streak.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Washington State Cougars (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) vs. Oregon State Beavers (2-9, 1-0 Pac-12)
Date: Saturday, November 29th
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET // 3:30 p.m. PT
Location: Martin Stadium - Pullman, WA
TV: The CW Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Washington State -13.5 on FanDuel
How Will Cougs Come Back After Opening Loss?
After being favored by 3.5 points going into their opening matchup in Week 10, the Cougs fell stunningly, losing just 10-7 after a late missed field goal. Entering the rematch this weekend, the line has shifted even further in favor of Washington State. They lost to James Madison last week, but hanging with the top-performing Dukes and a beatdown of Louisiana Tech the week prior has analysts picking them to win once again.
The previous game against the Beavers was among the team's worst overall performances of the season, and a repeat would be incredibly tough to swallow. How the Cougs open the game will be vital as they look for a bounce-back victory, and it will definitely be interesting to see how the team looks as they attempt to even up the season series.
MORE: Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 12 NFL Action
Senior Night Festivities
It's Senior Night in Pullman, Washington, on Saturday afternoon, and the Cougs are celebrating a plethora of seniors with pre-game festivities. Starting quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is among the seniors being celebrated, and he'll attempt to finish a rollercoaster regular season off on a high note in front of the home crowd.
Leading receiver Joshua Meredith and leading tackler Parker McKenna are also both seniors, as much of the team's core is on the older side. With this being their last game at Martin Stadium, Cougs fans will have one last chance to watch their seniors put on a show at home.
MORE: Beavers Head Into Season Finale Rematch vs. Wazzu With QB Uncertainty
Can Cougs Pull Out Bowl Berth?
It's do-or-die time for Washington State in the final game of the season. At 5-6 on the season, they need one more win to become bowl-eligible and extend their season. Conference matchups always carry much more weight, and the added pressure only takes the stakes even higher.
With so much on the line, the Cougs' coaching staff will have to pull out all the stops to secure a victory and their place in an upcoming bowl game. As the game progresses, the team's approach could take on an increased sense of urgency, and this weekend marks WSU's most important contest of the season.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.