Week 9 - Washington State Cougars vs Toledo Rockets: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Washington State heads back home after two brutal late-game losses to Ole Miss and Virginia in the past two weeks, and now squares off against Toledo. The Rockets look to keep themselves afloat above .500, and the Cougars will attempt to even themselves out in what should be a tough matchup for both sides.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Washington State Cougars (3-4, 0-0 PAC 12) @ Toledo Rockets (4-3, 2-2 MAC)
Date: Saturday, October 25th
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET // 12:30 p.m. PT
Location: Martin Stadium - Pullman, WA
TV: CW Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Washington State -2.5 on FanDuel
How Does Eckhaus Bounce Back?
While he hadn't been a world beater, Cougars' quarterback Zevi Eckhaus had been more than effective since taking over the team's starting job. His first four games were impressive, even with a few slight missteps against the Washington Huskies. Last week against Virginia, however, was the first real setback he's faced so far, throwing for just 183 yards with one touchdown to two interceptions, arguably his worst performance to date.
The level of competition from the Cavaliers to the Rockets is certainly a step down, albeit still a legitimate opponent. Getting back to .500 will be crucial for their quest for a bowl game, especially with a Pac-12 face-off against Oregon State set for next week. Simply, it all runs through Eckhaus. He will need to disprove the idea that Virginia "solved" his skill set and put up a strong outing against the Rockets to keep the Cougars' hopes of a successful season alive.
Can Cougs Stop Trayanum/Vandeross III Duo?
The Rockets boast one of the Group of 5's premier RB/WR duos to aid quarterback Tucker Gleason, in senior RB Chip Trayanum and senior WR Junior Vandeross III. The pair has posted 1,223 total yards across seven games this season, also tallying 15 total touchdowns between the two. They both have a knack for explosive plays, too, having each broken away for a 70+ yard play.
Trayanum's 5.8 yards per carry and Vandeross III's 12.4 yards per reception are both elite marks, and the playmakers are poised to give the Washington State defense some issues. Neutralizing both will be a near-impossible task, but containing them is an attainable goal. If the Cougs can hold them down enough to give their offense time to find its rhythm again, that would craft a winning recipe.
Which Defense Can Hold Strong?
When they're clicking, both offenses can be formidable units. The Rockets' defense has posted top-10 marks in yards per game and scoring, while the Cougars' defense falls short of those heights. It's not a guarantee that those trends will continue into this week's game, but are important features to keep an eye on.
Washington State's key area for improvement remains generating more pass rush, with Toledo having significant issues in the red zone. Both defensive coordinators should have newly formulated plans for shutting down their respective opponents, and observing how well they are executed will offer major insight into the eventual winner.
