Week 9 - Washington State @ San Diego State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
Washington State have locked up bowl eligibility, but Jake Dickert has made it clear that he wants the Cougars to continue to push themselves to an even higher level. After getting to the 6-1 mark, WSU head to Southern California this week for a date with another future Pac-12 confefence foe. The San Diego State Aztecs await the Cougs after close wins in each of their last two contests.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Washington State Cougars (6-1, Pac-12/Independent) @ San Diego State Aztecs (3-3, 2-0 Mountain West Conference)
Date: Saturday, October 26
Time: 7:30 PM PT, 10:30 PM ET
Location: Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: Washington State -14.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
SDSU's Key Pieces
Defensively, Aztecs' sophomore edge rusher Trey White has had one of the best statistical seasons in the country through the first six games. White's 1.83 sacks per game to start the season are more than 47 other FBS teams. He's got 32 tackles with 11 sacks and one forced fumble to start the year
Meanwhile, offensively, active FBS career rushing yards leader Marquez Cooper is averaging a solid 4.4 yards per carry to start the year. He's up to 670 yards on the season. True freshman starting quarterback Danny O'Neil is coming along nicely, with six touchdowns to just one interception in six games. O'Neil threw for a career-high 254 yards in SDSU's most recent matchup with Wyoming.
Dickert Wants To Establish The Run
For the last several week, Dickert has noted a desire to establish the running game early, as they were able to do in the opening games of the season. However, the Cougars didn't really do that in the Hawaii game, despite the favorable scoreline. WSU did punch in three rushing touchdowns, but totaled only 123 yards on the ground. Promising true freshman Wayshawn Parker had just 25 yards on nine yards after having at least one rush of 20+ yards in every other game this season.
"I feel like just his mind frame, his mindset has been better this week of practice," Dickert said of Parker this week. "And we're going to need him to be explosive, you know, just like we need Leo and Djouvensky keeps pushing and pressing. I thought he was really good at the end of that game running and being physical. So it's got to stay competitive. I don't want anyone to feel too comfortable in that room, Wayshawn included. So you got to come out here and practice and make sure you're delivering in the game."
Even More Mateer
Cougs quarterback John Mateer was responsible for five total touchdowns last week, three through the air and two on the ground. Mateer also completed 85% of his passes, a season high, throwing for 295 yards on the day.
"I think he was just confident in the week of practice that he had, just trusting his footwork, his eyes and that his guys were going to be in the right place at the right time and all he had to do was deliver the ball," offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said of Mateer's most recent outing. "So he did a really good job of that all week and did a great job of it in the game."
In addition to his stellar day throwing the ball, Mateer continues to display strong rushing ability, particularly in the red zone. The Texas native's eight rushing touchdowns are tied for sixth-most by a QB nationally and Mateer has the third-best PFF rushing grade (87.1) by a QB nationally.
