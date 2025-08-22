Where Washington State Football's 2026 Recruiting Class Stands To Begin The New Year
With the 2025 season just days away from kicking off, a look ahead to 2026 reveals a strong recruiting class that's already begun to take shape for Washington State's football program. Per 247 Sports 19 players have already committed to join the Cougars next year, 17 of which are three-star recruits. Of those 19 commitments, ten are offensive prospects. Here's a brief look at every commit for next season the Cougs have to date.
Cooper Daines, OL
The most recent commitment comes from defensive lineman Cooper Daines of Mead High School in Spokane. Daines received an offer from WSU earlier this month and looks to bolster the team's offensive line. He is currently listed at 6-5, 245 pounds.
Beckett Schreiber, OL
Another offensive lineman, Beckett Schreiber has committed from Memorial High School in Madison, WI. He currently is listed at 6-5, 280 pounds and received interest from several P4 programs including Iowa, Indiana and Iowa State. He also was recruited by Illinois State of the FCS but verbally committed to the Cougars back in June.
Javon Joseph, EDGE
Pass rusher Javon Joseph of El Dorado Hills, CA is a three-star prospect that looks to be making his way over to Pullman. Washington State has given Joseph his only FBS offer to date and he visited the team back in June. He is currently one of two edge rushers that have committed for the class of 2026.
Landon Kalsbeck, ATH
Also a three-star recruit, Dakota Ridge High School's (Littleton, CO) Landon Kalsbeck does not currently have a position listed as he plays both offense and defense. He has seen offers from several FBS teams including Hawaii, Wyoming, Utah State and Air Force to name a few but chose Washington State after an official visit in May. He is also the 33rd ranked recruit out of Colorado at this time.
Matthew McClain, S
One of the highest-rated commits of the 2026 class so far for the Cougars is Prestonwood Christian High School defensive back Matthew McClain. McClain hails from Plano, TX where he comes in with an 86 overall rating per 247 Sports and is one of three safeties currently slated to join the team next year.
Jake Jones, DL
Defensive lineman Jake Jones is on his way over from Campo Verde High School in Gilbert, AZ and is rated three stars as well. He checks in at 6-2, 275 pounds and is one of the top prospects out of the Arizona. He notably turned down offers from Boise State and UNLV to commit to the Cougars.
Hudson Kurland, QB
Right now there is just one incoming quarterback prospect for Washington State next year and that is Hudson Kurland of Lake Oswego, OR. Kurland is a three-star player and is ranked the seventh-best prospect coming out of Oregon. Kurland has also received offers from Idaho, Brown and San Diego State.
Jacob Lopez-Veasey, DL
The highest-rated recruit on this list so far is defensive lineman Jacob Lopez-Veasey from Cornerstone Christian High School in San Antonio. He has an 87 overall ranking and bypassed several in-state offers from teams like North Texas, Texas State and Sam Houston to commit to Washington State.
Tyler Burnstein, EDGE
Edge rusher Tyler Burnstein voiced his commitment to the Cougars earlier this summer after an official visit. He comes from Liberty High School in Peoria, AZ and has a three-star rating.
Luke Galer, TE
The Cougars will be bolstering their tight end room with next year's recruiting class and one notable addition will be Loomis, CA's Luke Galer. Galer currently plays at Del Oro High School and towers at 6-6, 230 pounds. He received other FBS offers from Fresno State, New Mexico, UNLV and San Diego State before ultimately choosing Washington State.
Maurice Purify II, WR
WSU was able to nab one of Nebraska's top high school prospects with receiver Maurice Purify II's commitment back in June. Purify is one of two WRs that have opted to join the Cougars in 2026. He stands at 6-3 and weight 175 pounds and is a product of Westside High School in Omaha.
Hudson Lewis, WR
The other wideout prospect that will be coming to Pullman is Boise's Hudson Lewis. Lewis, playing at Timberline High School, received several offers including some from Washington State's future Pac-12 mates Utah State and San Diego State. He committed in May of this year.
Josh Faraimo, LB
Bolstering the defense is something that the Cougars have been putting an emphasis on and they're hoping they've done just that with the addition of linebacker Josh Faraimo from Cathederal High School in San Diego. Faraimo is currently the only linebacker commit to the team and comes in as a three-star player.
Bradley Esser, S
The South Dakota State migration to Washington State this offseason may be having farther-reaching impacts as South Dakota-native Bradley Esser has committed to the Cougars for 2026. He is a three-star safety at Harrisburg High School and made a committment to WSU early on back in April. He notably dismissed an offer from Big Ten's Northwestern.
Kingston Fotualii, OL
The Cougars stayed in-state with recruiting Seattle's Kingston Fotualii from O'Dea High School. He is 6-3, 290 pounds and is currently the 16th best player coming out of Washington next season. Fotualii plays on the interior of the O line and has only received one other Division I offer; Montana.
Drew Byrd, TE
Rocky Mountain High School (Meridian, ID) tight end Drew Byrd looks to be a Cougar next year after turning down his offer from Nevada to come to Washington State. Byrd is a three-star prospect and committed back in May.
Kaden Olson, S
The Cougars had a heavy recruiting footprint in Texas so far for next year's class and have brought in Northwest High School (Justin, TX) defensive back Kaden Olson. Olson notably received offers from Navy and New Mexico before ultimately deciding to join WSU. He is a three-star player/
Kameron Hurst, CB
Another defensive back, Kameron Hurst will come to Washington State's defense from St. Louis where he plays at Lift of Life Academy. Hurst has received a lot of Division I interest but has only gotten two FBS offers. He chose the Cougars earlier this summer and is one of four new secondary players the team is set to add.
Gabriel Wilson, RB
The only running back for next year's class so far is Gabriel Wilson from Cy Falls High School in Houston. Wilson, a three-star prospect, also received offers from Rice, Arkansas State, New Mexico and New Mexico State.