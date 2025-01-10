Which Washington State Cougars could go to the NFL in 2025?
The 2025 NFL Draft looks like it could be a quiet one as far as the Washington State Cougars are concerned. That, of course, doesn't mean that the Cougs still wont see a few of their own go to the pros. A handful of guys have a decent chance at breaking through into the next level.
Kyle Thornton - Linebacker
Kyle Thornton has been one of the stalwarts on the Cougars defense for several years now. The senior linebacker has posted two consecutive seasons of at least 70 tackles and led the defense with 7.5 TFLs last year along with snagging an interception. Thornton started in all 13 of WSU's games in 2024 and was arguably the most integral piece on that side of the ball. Now he's looking to take his talents to the professional level and should have a decent shot of doing so.
Thornton has great speed and toughness and, with a reported 40-time of 4.78, he will surely get looks from NFL scouts. He checks in at 6-foot-1 and weighs 233 pounds. Thornton flies to the ball as well as anyone and hits hard when he gets there. He will have plenty of work to do to land himself a spot on a final 53-man roster come next fall but Thornton is certainly Washington State's top pro prospect on the defensive side of the ball this year. He will likely be an undrafted free agent.
Kyle Williams - Wide Receiver
Receiver Kyle Williams was been one of the bright spots on Washington State's offense after transferring in from UNLV last season and he really exploded onto the scene in 2024 as a senior. Williams posted career bests in receiving yards (1,198) and touchdowns (14) last fall and was a huge part of the passing attack that averaged 276.1 yards per game. On top of that, he ended his college career with a bang in the Holiday Bowl where he caught 10 passes for 172 yards and a score. Those efforts have garnered NFL attention as Williams has been invited to participate in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl showcase game, as well as the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Standing at six feet and weighing in at 187 pounds, Williams will likely have to put on some weight once he joins a pro squad but he has the speed and athleticism to earn himself a roster spot at the next level. He will undoubtedly sign as an undrafted free agent if he isn't selected in the NFL Draft in April, however, it is not out of the realm of possibilities that Williams hears his name called on Day 3.
Tyson Durant - Safety
Safety Tyson Durant does have one more year of eligibility if he chooses to use it but if not, Durant could declare for the NFL Draft this offseason. Durant transferred in from Akron last year and made an immediate splash on the Cougars defense in 2024, registering 50 total tackles and coming down with two interceptions as well as breaking up seven more. Durant was a pivotal piece to a secondary unit that picked off 14 passes last year.
Like Thornton, Durant will likely be an undrafted free agent if he goes in this year, alhtough it would probably suit him better to play out his final season in 2025 and declare for next year's draft. He stands at 5-foot-10 and weights 178 pounds, certainly on the lighter side for what NFL defenses would like to see from their secondary players. Durant is fast, though, clocking a 4.5 40-yard dash. His speed is an asset that might serve well on a special teams role somewhere to get his foot in the door with a pro team.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
3 Takeaways From Jimmy Rogers' Introduction Press Conference At Washington State
Washington State WR Kyle Williams Accepts Senior Bowl Invite
How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared During Bowl Season
Top 5 Touchdowns from the 2024 Washington State Football Season