WSU QB John Mateer Raves About Cougars Offense: "We're Just Too Versatile"
The Washington State Cougars have built a reputation offensively for their passing attack over the last decade, or so. However, based on their 37-16 victory over Texas Tech this past weekend, quarterback John Mateer and company seem to have added another dimension to that offense.
Mateer set a Washington State quarterback record on Saturday by rushing for 197 yards, as well as a touchdown. The Cougars totaled 301 yards on the ground, including significant contributions from Wayshawn Parker and Djouvensky Schlenbaker.
"They kept dropping eight on us [in coverage], you know. So we just ran the ball, and it was working, and the o-line was getting after it," Mateer said postgame
Mateer went on to further compliment his offensive line's play that paved the way for the Cougs' rushing success.
"Man, they're good. Like straight up, our o-line is very good...They hit a groove, man and started believing and getting behind each other and it's good. It helped."
As the season progresses, Washington State's hardest matchups are still in front of them. The Washington Huskies await the Cougars at Seattle's Lumen Field this week. The Huskies have allowed 3.1 yards per carry and 3.8 yards per passatempt through their first two matchups of the season. The Cougs may have to keep them guessing in order to gain the upper hand.
Mateer, at least after his team's performance on Saturday, thinks they will be able to adjust, offensively.
"We're just really versatile, and not only because of me. I'll keep saying it, the o-line is good and they freaking get after it, and they love doing it and that helps, man. l don't think you can drop eight on us anymore. We're just too versatile, right? And then you stop dropping eight and we'll start throwing it around I just I'm very confident in this offense."
More Reading Material from On SI
RECAP: Washington State Run Game, Defense Lead to Win Over Texas Tech in Week Two
RECRUITING: WSU Offers Mississippi JUCO Defensive Lineman For 2025
Mike Leach's Son Delivers Loving Tribute For Washington State Hall of Fame Induction